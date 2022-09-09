SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Chatfield’s Cora Bicknese (2) and Tatum Allen (6) dive for the ball during a girls volleyball game against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
September 08, 2022 08:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Century 3, Red Wing 0

RED WING — The Panthers improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Nine with a sweep on the road.

Paige Decker finished with a team-best 16 kills, while Katilyn Meincke finished with 16 digs.

"We played well and had a great serving night, however, we struggled with blocking and playing with momentum and intensity," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "But we had opportunities to work on some skills that we needed to and ended up with a lot of ideas of things to work on at practice tomorrow. It's still early in the season so each game is an opportunity to grow."

Century 3, Red Wing 0
Century#25#25#25
Red Wing#14#12#11
Century: Kaitlyn Meincke 16 digs; Paige Decker 16 kills.
Red Wing: No stats available.

Mabel-Canton 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

The No. 5 ranked team in Class A had little issue in improving to 11-0 overall, sweeping the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sahara Morken dished out 24 assists and also had four service aces. Saijal Slafter also had four aces to go along with nine kills and three blocks for M-C — ranked fifth by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.

Mabel-Canton 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
Schaeffer Academy#8#7#15
Mabel-Canton#25#25#25
Schaeffer Academy: No stats available.
Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 24 assists, 4 aces; Makenzie Kelly 7 digs; Kailey Ingvalson 4 kills; Sophie Morken 4 kills, 7 digs; Saijal Slafter 9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces; Hope Erickson 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kinley Soiney 5 kills.
Notes: MC is 11-0 overall, 5-0 in the SEC; SA is 0-5, 0-5.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Wabasha-Kellogg#8#6#15
Fillmore Central#25#25#25
Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 1 kill, 4 assists, 3 digs; Kendall Zimmerman 2 kills; Samantha Gusa 1 dig; Hannah Johnson 4 digs; Klaire Johnson 3 digs; Mikenna Reimers 3 digs, 1 ace; Ella Stark 5 digs; Kendall Rommel 8 digs; Kaylie Vold 1 kill, 2 digs; Lucy Wallerich 1 kill, 1 dig.
Fillmore Central: Abby Bothun 7 kills, 6 digs, 1/2 block, 7 aces; Kyla Hellickson 1 assist, 9 digs, 3 aces; Regan Hanson 5 kills, 5 digs, 1/2 block, 4 aces; Katie Pickett 1 assist; Emma Illg 1 kill; Kammry Broadwater 9 kills, 5 digs; Aubrey Daniels 2 kills, 28 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Alyssa Britton 9 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 1/2 blocks; Madison Simon 5 kills, 1/2 block.
Notes: Fillmore Central is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the TRC.

Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball on Sept. 8, 2022,
Dover-Eyota hosted Chatfield for a girls volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
September 08, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Dover-Eyota, Chatfield girls volleyball on Sept. 8, 2022,
Dover-Eyota hosted Chatfield for a girls volleyball game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
September 08, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Cross Country Results Scores graphic
Prep
Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
September 08, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Sept 8, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
September 08, 2022 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
September 08, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports