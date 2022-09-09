Volleyball results for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Century 3, Red Wing 0

RED WING — The Panthers improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Nine with a sweep on the road.

Paige Decker finished with a team-best 16 kills, while Katilyn Meincke finished with 16 digs.

"We played well and had a great serving night, however, we struggled with blocking and playing with momentum and intensity," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "But we had opportunities to work on some skills that we needed to and ended up with a lot of ideas of things to work on at practice tomorrow. It's still early in the season so each game is an opportunity to grow."

Century#25#25#25

Red Wing#14#12#11

Century: Kaitlyn Meincke 16 digs; Paige Decker 16 kills.

Red Wing: No stats available.

Mabel-Canton 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

The No. 5 ranked team in Class A had little issue in improving to 11-0 overall, sweeping the Lions.

Sahara Morken dished out 24 assists and also had four service aces. Saijal Slafter also had four aces to go along with nine kills and three blocks for M-C — ranked fifth by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association.

Schaeffer Academy#8#7#15

Mabel-Canton#25#25#25

Schaeffer Academy: No stats available.

Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 24 assists, 4 aces; Makenzie Kelly 7 digs; Kailey Ingvalson 4 kills; Sophie Morken 4 kills, 7 digs; Saijal Slafter 9 kills, 3 blocks, 4 aces; Hope Erickson 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kinley Soiney 5 kills.

Notes: MC is 11-0 overall, 5-0 in the SEC; SA is 0-5, 0-5.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Wabasha-Kellogg#8#6#15

Fillmore Central#25#25#25

Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 1 kill, 4 assists, 3 digs; Kendall Zimmerman 2 kills; Samantha Gusa 1 dig; Hannah Johnson 4 digs; Klaire Johnson 3 digs; Mikenna Reimers 3 digs, 1 ace; Ella Stark 5 digs; Kendall Rommel 8 digs; Kaylie Vold 1 kill, 2 digs; Lucy Wallerich 1 kill, 1 dig.

Fillmore Central: Abby Bothun 7 kills, 6 digs, 1/2 block, 7 aces; Kyla Hellickson 1 assist, 9 digs, 3 aces; Regan Hanson 5 kills, 5 digs, 1/2 block, 4 aces; Katie Pickett 1 assist; Emma Illg 1 kill; Kammry Broadwater 9 kills, 5 digs; Aubrey Daniels 2 kills, 28 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Alyssa Britton 9 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 1/2 blocks; Madison Simon 5 kills, 1/2 block.

Notes: Fillmore Central is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the TRC.