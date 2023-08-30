Volleyball results for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Century 3, Farmington 2

FARMINGTON — Century notched its first win of the season and did it using terrific teamwork.

The Panthers beat non-conference foe Farmington in a marathon — 21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13.

“Tonight was the first night this season I saw our girls play as one unit on the court,” Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. “They hustled well, communicated with each other, but most importantly, they didn't give up. They did an amazing job at battling until the end and fighting for every point. I'm incredibly proud of this entire team and look forward to seeing what we can do this weekend in our tournament.”

Megan Lund led the way for the Panthers with 21 assists and 22 digs. Kaitlyn Meincke had 42 digs, Ella Zmolek 18 kills, Ava Decker 14 kills and 21 digs, eighth-grader Laney Stellmaker 20 assists and three aces, and Ella Zmolek 18 kills.

Century is now 1-2.

Century#21#25#25#23#15

Farmington#25#20#18#25#13

Century: Megan Lund 21 assists, 22 digs; Ava Decker 14 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Meincke 42 digs; Ella Zmolek 18 kills; Laney Stellmaker 20 assists, 3 aces.

Farmington: No stats submitted.

John Marshall 3, Simley 1

ROCHESTER — Addison Timpane and Laynie Meister had strong games at the net and John Marshall won the last three sets to top Simley 3-1 in non-conference play.

The host Rockets posted a 12-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 victory.

Timpane put down 22 kills in the match while Meister notched eight kills and nine blocks.

Bailey Glandon collected 30 set assists and she added six kills. Serennie Lam had a strong defensive game with 47 digs while Lydia Hak added 23.

John Marshall 3, Simley 1

Simley#25#15#19#23

John Marshall#12#25#25#25

Simley: No stats provided.

John Marshall: Serennie Lam 47 digs, 1 block; Leticia Bossou 1 dig, 2 blocks; Kiru Othow 1 kill; Laynie Meister 8 kills, 3 digs, 9 blocks, 5 aces; Bella Farrow 2 kills, 1 block; Elena Rietveld 6 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Addison Timpane 22 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace; Autumn Young 8 digs, 2 aces; Lydia Hak 23 digs; Bailey Glandon 6 kills, 30 assists, 14 digs, 1 block, 1 ace.

Lourdes 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

ROCHESTER — Lourdes had a stellar serving match as the Eagles swept past Schaeffer Academy 3-0 in non-conference play.

The Eagles recorded 30 ace serves as they evened their record at 1-1. Lourdes won the match 25-8, 25-8, 25-16.

Leah Wieneke had nine kills and seven ace serves for the Eagles while Ella Dahl picked up 18 set assists and eight ace serves.

Lourdes 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Schaeffer Academy#8#8#16

Lourdes#25#25#25

Schaeffer Academy: No stats provided.

Lourdes: Ella Dahl 18 assists, 8 aces; Leah Wieneke 9 kills, 9 digs, 7 aces.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Cannon Falls 3, Pine Island 0

Cannon Falls#25#25#25

Pine Island#19#20#21

Cannon Falls: Karsyn Winchell 16 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs, 2 aces; Falon Hepola 1 kill, 42 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Kallie Johnson 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Anna Otte 6 digs; Avery Rustad 3 kills, 1 block; Anna Ritz 3 digs, 2 aces; Madison Burr 16 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Kendra Reed 1 dig, 3 aces.

Pine Island: Paxyn Rendahl 6 assists; Kiley Passow 5 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Reese Koenen 6 kills, 11 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Teagan Barnett 5 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace; Ava Geier 4 kills, 1 ace; Jade Severson 3 aces; Ella Heydmann 8 digs, 1 ace.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 3, Dover-Eyota 1

Dover-Eyota#16#26#21#12

Rushford-Peterson#25#24#25#25

Dover-Eyota: Taryn Bany 15 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Madi Mulliken 11 kills, 17 digs; Jolee Draper 12 assists; Mallory Peck 10 digs.

Rushford-Peterson: Torryn Schneider 7 digs, 4 aces; Ava Drazkowski 31 assists; Ava Helgemoe 11 kills; Tayler Helgemoe 16 kills, 12 blocks; Kallie Eide 3 aces.

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Winona Cotter 1

Winona Cotter#22#16#25#20

La Crescent-Hokah#25#25#23#25

Winona Cotter: No stats provided.

La Crescent-Hokah: Lydia Knutson-Kimball 2 kills, 1 block, 2 aces; Olivia Johnson 7 digs; Marlie Heichel 12 digs; Abbi Ernster 14 kills; Sam Fabian 5 kills, 4.5 blocks, 2 aces; Maycee Hill 12 assists, 4 digs; Kinlee Grattan 6 kills, 17 assists, 7 digs, .5 block; Kayla Langen 5 kills, 2 blocks.

Fillmore Central 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

Fillmore Central#25#25#25

Lewiston-Altura#15#18#12

Fillmore Central: Kyla Hellickson 1 assist, 15 digs; Ella Dahly 1 kill, .5 block; Lily Miller 1 kill, 6 digs; Brooklyn Simon 1 kill; Izabelle Nagel 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Kathryn Pickett 2 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs, 2 aces; Aubrey Daniels 2 kills, 16 assists, 4 digs; Kammry Broadwater 17 kills, 13 digs, .5 block, 1 ace; Alyssa Britton 5 kills, 1 dig, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Annika Mensink 1 kill, 3 blocks; Cora Britton 1 kill, .5 block.

Lewiston-Altura: No stats provided.

Caledonia 3, St. Charles 0

St. Charles#9#11#9

Caledonia#25#25#25

St. Charles: Megan Iverson 11 digs; Makenna Floerke 3 assists; Claire Siebenaler 1 block; Miriam Arriaga 11 digs; Ivy Roberts 3 kills, 1 block.

Caledonia: Braelyn Lange 1 block; Aubrie Klug 12 digs, 2 aces; Logan Koepke 15 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Sienna Augedahl 6 kills, 1 block; Liv Myhre 2 blocks; Emma Rommes 26 assists, 3 aces.

Notes: Caledonia improves to 2-0, 1-0 in the conference. St. Charles drops to 0-2 overall and in conference play.

NON-CONFERENCE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, St. Croix Lutheran 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#23#25#25#25

St. Croix Lutheran#25#19#18#12

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Cora Ohm 2 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Ella Chandler 16 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Megan Jasperson 5 kills, 2 assists, 14 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Rachel Earnhart 1 dig; Trinity Chapa 1 dig; Paislee Peterson 27 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Sydney Preston 2 digs; Melanie Raasch 9 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks; Anna Cyhlkowski 1 kill, 16 assists, 12 digs, 2 aces; Mackenzie Boraas 2 kills; Lilly Mehrkens 17 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces.

St. Croix Lutheran: No stats provided.

