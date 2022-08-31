Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
Volleyball results for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

By Staff reports
August 30, 2022 08:42 PM
Century 3, Owatonna 0

ROCHESTER — Century moved to 2-0 overall as it rolled past Owatonna 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 in the Big Nine Conference match.

The Panthers (1-0 Big Nine) rode a balanced effort. Megan Lund had 6 kills, 24 assists and 11 digs; Kaitlyn Meincke 22 digs and 3 ace serves; Paige Decker 10 kills and Elise Jensen nine kills.

“We came out a little slow tonight but got back in our routine,” Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. “I’m proud of how this team comes together to overcome anything. They are the true definition of a team where everyone plays together and not for themselves. We did a great job digging and making sure we were putting up hittable sets, and our hitters did a great job putting the balls down.”

Owatonna#11#15#14
Century#25#25#25
Owatonna: No stats submitted.
Century: Megan Lund 6 kills, 24 assists, 11 digs; Kaitlyn Meincke 22 digs, 3 aces; Brooke Meincke 11 digs; Ella Zmolek 7 kills; Paige Decker 10 kills; Elise Jensen 9 kills.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 3, Lyle/Pacelli 0
Lyle-Pacelli#10#6#8
Spring Grove#25#25#25
Lyle/Pacelli: Kate Rauen 1 assist, 4 digs; Olivia Heard 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Megan Rauen 1 dig, 1 block, 1 ace; Audrey Wilde 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace.
Spring Grove: Lydia Solum 3 kills, 4 aces; Kendal VaMinsel 4 kills, 7 assists; Peyton Thompson 3 aces; Addyson McHugh 4 kills; Kenadee Gerard 7 kills, 6 aces; Maggie Lile 3 kills, 7 assists, 6 digs.

Mabel-Canton 3, Kingsland 0
Kingsland#11#8#2
Mabel-Canton#25#25#25
Kingsland: No stats submitted.
Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 29 assists, 6 aces; Makenzie Kelly 7 digs, 4 aces; Tylar Wenthold 3 kills; Kailey Ingvalson 6 kills; Sophie Morken 8 kills; Saijal Slafter 6 kills; Hope Erickson 3 kills; Kinley Soiney 10 kills.
Notes: M-C is 2-0 overall and in the SEC. Kingsland is 0-2, 0-2.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Triton 3, Randolph 0
Randolph#18#19#23
Triton#25#25#25
Randolph: No stats submitted.
Triton: Ari Wennes 5 digs, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Cami Vermilyea 4 kills, 18 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Elizabeth Hukee 7 digs, 2 aces; Joey Boe 3 kills, 1 block; Kyla Smith 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; MacKenzie Geers 6 kills, 4 assists, 11 digs; Mariah Busch 9 digs; Nola Behne 6 kills, 2 blocks.

NON-CONFERENCE

Goodhue 3, Blooming Prairie 0
Blooming Prairie#24#16#19
Goodhue#26#25#25
Blooming Prairie: No stats submitted.
Goodhue: Avy Agenten 12 assists; Julia Carlson 3 blocks, 5 aces; Elisabeth Gadient 18 assists, 2 blocks; Jordyn Lantis 14 digs; Tori Miller 14 kills, 13 digs; Olivia Ryan 7 kills.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, St. Croix Lutheran 0
St. Croix Lutheran#15#14#21
Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25
St. Croix Lutheran: No stats submitted.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 5 assists, 19 digs, 3 aces; Cora Ohm 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Ella Chandler 1 kill, 1 dig; Megan Jasperson 4 digs; Torey Stencel 14 assists, 4 digs; Rylee Nelson 11 kills, 17 assists, 16 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Megan Schoenfelder 4 kills, 3 blocks; Melanie Raasch 6 kills, 14 digs, 1 block; Natalie Dykes 1 kill, 1 block; Lillty Mehrkens 13 kills, 1 dig.

