SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section volleyball results for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
November 01, 2022 09:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Northfield 3, Mayo 0

NORTHFIELD — The No. 4 seeded Spartans battled hard before ultimately falling to top-seeded Northfield 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 in a Section 1AAAA semifinal.

Hannah Hanson finished with 5 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs and 2 service aces, while Jadyn Lester totaled 7 kills, 7 assists and 7 digs to lead the way for Mayo. Madison Meyer had 6 kills and 8 digs and Alexa Carlstrom made 17 digs as well for the Spartans, who finish the season 23-6.

"This is the hardest night of coaching," Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. "The farewell to the seniors, who haven given so many great things to our program, our family. A loss is tough no matter what but to a team like Northfield, we can’t hang our heads for long. They are a competitive group of young women who play hard every point. We wish them the best in the finals.

"We battled at the service line and dug the hard hit attacks but in the end it wasn’t enough. We close the book this year with an overall record of 23-6. A great year with lots to be proud of."

Northfield 3, Mayo 0
Mayo#24#15#18
Northfield#26#25#25
Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Alexa Carlstrom 17 digs; Hannah Hanson 5 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Madison Meyer 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Jadyn Lester 7 kills, 7 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Ava Miller 2 kills, 3 digs; Claire Siems 2 digs; Maria Winter 5 kills, 5 digs, 1.5 blocks, 1 ace.
Northfield: No stats available.

ADVERTISEMENT

SECTION 1AA PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Medford 0
Medford#18#12#11
Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25
Medford: No stats available.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lilly Mehrkens 10 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Lola Wagner 5 assists, 12 digs; Megan Jasperson 4 digs, 2 aces; Ella Chandler 9 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks; Rylee Nelson 9 kills, 19 assists, 12 digs, 4 blocks; Torey Stencel 16 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Melanie Raasch 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Megan Schoenfelder 5 kills; Natalie Dykes 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Caledonia 3, Goodhue 0
Goodhue#18#21#14
Caledonia#25#25#25
Goodhue: Avy Agenten 4 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Melanie Beck 1 assist, 3 digs; Julia Carlson 3 kills, 1 block; Elisabeth Gadient 2 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Jordyn Lantis 7 digs; Tori Miller 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Kendyl Lodermeier 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Ellie Peterson 3 kills; Jada Scheele 4 kills.
Caledonia: Jovial King 32 assists, 5 aces; Paige Klug 12 kills; Braelyn Lange 6 kills; Logan Koepke 9 kills, 6 digs; Emme Kittleson 6 digs; Live Myhre 6 kills; Aubrie Klug 12 digs.
Notes: Caledonia is 18-12 overall; Goodhue finishes 16-14.

Cannon Falls 3, Pine Island 1
Pine Island#25#11#11#16
Cannon Falls#22#25#25#25
Pine Island: Kendall Hayden 15 assists, 5 digs; Taylor Koenen 5 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Nora Bergner 7 kills; Reese Koenen 8 kills; Kiley Passow 6 kills, 10 digs; Maddie Schutte 8 digs, 1 ace; Ella Heydmann 5 digs, 4 aces.
Cannon Falls: Kyra Schoenfelder 1 assist, 19 digs, 3 aces; Karsyn Winchell 6 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Grace Swanson 1 kill, 3 digs; Kallie Johnson 14 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Madison Burr 16 kills, 8 digs, 6 blocks; Rachael Miller 8 kills; Elle Lind 3 kills, 7 blocks; Falon Hepola 1 kill, 47 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace.

Chatfield 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1
La Crescent-Hokah#25#14#15#16
Chatfield#22#25#25#25
La Crescent-Hokah: No stats available.
Chatfield: Trindy Barkeim 5 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Cora Bicknese 19 digs; Kara Goetzinger 9 kills; Harper Goldsmith 4 kills, 34 assists, 15 digs, 5 aces; Alexis Hinckley 8 digs, 4 aces; Jaelyn LaPlante 17 kills, 16 digs, 1 block, 1 ace.
Notes: Chatfield is 26-2 overall.

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
November 01, 2022 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
November 01, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
K-M senior Ella Babcock.jpg
Prep
Experienced Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team pulls out five set thriller over Faribault in 1AAA semifinals
No. 1 seed Kasson-Mantorville slipped past No. 4 Faribault 3-2 to earn a spot in the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match.
November 01, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls semifinal volleyball
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Byron Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Nov. 1, 2022
Byron defeated Stewartville 3-0 in a Section 1AAA girls volleyball semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Stewartville High School.
November 01, 2022 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott