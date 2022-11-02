Section volleyball results for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

Northfield 3, Mayo 0

NORTHFIELD — The No. 4 seeded Spartans battled hard before ultimately falling to top-seeded Northfield 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 in a Section 1AAAA semifinal.

Hannah Hanson finished with 5 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs and 2 service aces, while Jadyn Lester totaled 7 kills, 7 assists and 7 digs to lead the way for Mayo. Madison Meyer had 6 kills and 8 digs and Alexa Carlstrom made 17 digs as well for the Spartans, who finish the season 23-6.

"This is the hardest night of coaching," Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. "The farewell to the seniors, who haven given so many great things to our program, our family. A loss is tough no matter what but to a team like Northfield, we can’t hang our heads for long. They are a competitive group of young women who play hard every point. We wish them the best in the finals.

"We battled at the service line and dug the hard hit attacks but in the end it wasn’t enough. We close the book this year with an overall record of 23-6. A great year with lots to be proud of."

Mayo#24#15#18

Northfield#26#25#25

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 2 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Alexa Carlstrom 17 digs; Hannah Hanson 5 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs, 1.5 blocks, 2 aces; Madison Meyer 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Jadyn Lester 7 kills, 7 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Ava Miller 2 kills, 3 digs; Claire Siems 2 digs; Maria Winter 5 kills, 5 digs, 1.5 blocks, 1 ace.

Northfield: No stats available.

SECTION 1AA PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Medford 0

Medford#18#12#11

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25

Medford: No stats available.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lilly Mehrkens 10 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Lola Wagner 5 assists, 12 digs; Megan Jasperson 4 digs, 2 aces; Ella Chandler 9 kills, 3 digs, 4 blocks; Rylee Nelson 9 kills, 19 assists, 12 digs, 4 blocks; Torey Stencel 16 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Melanie Raasch 4 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Megan Schoenfelder 5 kills; Natalie Dykes 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Caledonia 3, Goodhue 0

Goodhue#18#21#14

Caledonia#25#25#25

Goodhue: Avy Agenten 4 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces; Melanie Beck 1 assist, 3 digs; Julia Carlson 3 kills, 1 block; Elisabeth Gadient 2 kills, 16 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace; Jordyn Lantis 7 digs; Tori Miller 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Kendyl Lodermeier 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Ellie Peterson 3 kills; Jada Scheele 4 kills.

Caledonia: Jovial King 32 assists, 5 aces; Paige Klug 12 kills; Braelyn Lange 6 kills; Logan Koepke 9 kills, 6 digs; Emme Kittleson 6 digs; Live Myhre 6 kills; Aubrie Klug 12 digs.

Notes: Caledonia is 18-12 overall; Goodhue finishes 16-14.

Cannon Falls 3, Pine Island 1

Pine Island#25#11#11#16

Cannon Falls#22#25#25#25

Pine Island: Kendall Hayden 15 assists, 5 digs; Taylor Koenen 5 kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Nora Bergner 7 kills; Reese Koenen 8 kills; Kiley Passow 6 kills, 10 digs; Maddie Schutte 8 digs, 1 ace; Ella Heydmann 5 digs, 4 aces.

Cannon Falls: Kyra Schoenfelder 1 assist, 19 digs, 3 aces; Karsyn Winchell 6 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Grace Swanson 1 kill, 3 digs; Kallie Johnson 14 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Madison Burr 16 kills, 8 digs, 6 blocks; Rachael Miller 8 kills; Elle Lind 3 kills, 7 blocks; Falon Hepola 1 kill, 47 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace.

Chatfield 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1

La Crescent-Hokah#25#14#15#16

Chatfield#22#25#25#25

La Crescent-Hokah: No stats available.

Chatfield: Trindy Barkeim 5 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Cora Bicknese 19 digs; Kara Goetzinger 9 kills; Harper Goldsmith 4 kills, 34 assists, 15 digs, 5 aces; Alexis Hinckley 8 digs, 4 aces; Jaelyn LaPlante 17 kills, 16 digs, 1 block, 1 ace.

Notes: Chatfield is 26-2 overall.