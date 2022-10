Volleyball results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Northfield 3, Mayo 2

NORTHFIELD — For the second time this year, a Rochester team took No. 4-ranked Northfield to five sets only to come up short.

The first time, it was Century doing it. On Tuesday night, it was Mayo.

The Spartans picked things up nicely in third and fourth sets only to lose 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-28, 15-6.

“Wow that was a match,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “The athletes on the court gave it everything they had!! We knew going into this match it was going to be a battle from the first point to the last. I am proud of how we came back in sets 3 and 4 after the losing the first two.”

Mayo got a boost from Claire Siems in sets 3-5, according to Frederick, helping Mayo get a few more balls in system for the offense.

Jadyn Lester had a huge match with 14 kills, 26 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces and 1 block. Hannah Hanson had 14 kills, 22 assists and 12 digs and Alex Carlstrom had 24 digs and two aces.

“Jadyn Lester and Hannah Hanson were all over the court as setters and came alive offensively to keep the Northfield defense guessing at times,” Frederick said. “Our section is full of talent and on any given night it could anyone’s way.”

Northfield 3, Mayo 2

Mayo#21#19#25#28#6

Northfield#25#25#19#26#15

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 5 kills, 1 dig, 3 aces; Alexa Carlstrom 24 digs, 2 aces; Hannah Hanson 14 kills, 22 assists, 12 digs, 1 block; Madison Meyer 11 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Jadyn Lester 14 kills, 26 assists, 13 digs, 1 block, 4 aces; Ava Miller 5 kills, 1 block; Claire Siems 6 digs; Maria Winter 6 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace.

Northfield: No stats submitted.

Lanesboro 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

ROCHESTER — Kaci Ruen had 12 kills while Jensyn Storhoff had 25 set assists and four ace serves as Lanesboro posted a 3-0 win over Schaeffer Academy in Southeast Conference play.

The 25-12, 25-12, 25-13 loss drops Schaeffer to 1-17 overall.

Kate Friese led Schaeffer with five kills and 11 digs.

Lanesboro 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Lanesboro#25#25#25

Schaeffer Academy#12#12#13

Lanesboro: Kaci Ruen 12 kills, 3 blocks; Jensyn Storhoff 25 assists, 4 aces; Jessie Schreiber 6 kills; Skyler Check 7 digs, 3 aces.

Schaeffer Academy: Blythe Morgan 6 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Kate Friese 5 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Faribault 3, Austin 0

Faribault#25#25#25

Austin#16#6#18

Faribault: No stats submitted.

Austin: Kristen Neilsen 5 assists, 20 digs, 1 ace; Emily Hjelmen 3 kills, 1 dig; Peyton Manahan 6 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Isabella Bolster 3 kills.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

Chatfield#25#25#25

Lewiston-Altura#10#22#11

Chatfield: Cora Bicknese 27 digs; Harper Goldsmith 17 assists, 9 digs; Evelyn Goldsmith 6 kills; Jaelyn LaPlante 11 kills.

Lewiston-Altura: Lavin LeJeune 6 kills, 14 digs; Tiegan Prigge 15 digs; Kylie Verthein 5 kills.

Caledonia 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#14#20#17

Caledonia#25#25#25

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Hannah Harlow 2 blocks; Kate Heyn 13 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces; Lauren Rott 9 kills; Grace Eidenschink 7 digs; Claire Rahman 7 digs.

Caledonia: Paige Klug 10 kills; Braelyn Lange 4 kills; Logan Koepke 8 kills, 8 digs; Live Myhre 5 kills; Aubrie Klug 8 digs, 2 aces.

Notes: Caledonia improves to 13-8, 8-0 in the Three Rivers.

Rushford-Peterson 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 1

Wabasha-Kellogg#25#23#18#22

Rushford-Peterson#23#25#25#25

Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 2 kills, 31 assists, 27 digs; Brielle Adams 3 kills, 7 digs; Samantha Gusa 5 kills, 5 digs; Hannah Johnson 7 assists, 34 digs, 1 ace; Klaire Johnson 9 digs; Mikenna Reimers 11 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Ella Stark 18 digs; Kaylie Vold 11 kills, 21 digs, 3 aces; Kendall Zimmerman 11 kills, 9 digs, 1 block.

Rushford-Peterson: Lindsey Hoiness 12 digs, 4 aces; Hannah Ronnenberg 14 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces; Isabelle Kahoun 37 assists, 3 aces; Torryn Scheider 14 digs; Tayler Helgemoe 9 kills, 2.5 blocks; Kaylee Ruberg 19 kills, 16 digs.

Fillmore Central 4, Winona Cotter 1

Fillmore Central#25#25#19#25

Winona Cotter#18#18#25#16

Fillmore Central: No stats provided.

Winona Cotter: Savannah Repinski 6 kills, 24 assists, 1 block, 2 aces; Clarissa Sauer 9 kills, 17 digs, 1 block.

NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 3, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1

Stewartville#25#20#25#25

Kenyon-Wanamingo#16#25#13#20

Stewartville: Emily Lamb 6 kills, 17 digs; Izzie Schei 10 digs; Arianna Blohm 18 kills; Ella Theobald 4 kills; Hannah Martinson 23 digs; Abbie Langseth 16 assists; Erica Lamb 9 kills; Kaylee Lehrman 17 kills.

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Rachel Ryan 1 assist, 15 digs; Tessa Erlandson 7 kills, 1 assist, 20 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Grace Nystuen 1 kill, 2 blocks; Carmen Nerison 10 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces; Josie Flom 5 digs, 1 block; Vanessa Schmidt 1 kill, 1 dig, 3 blocks; Norah Rechtzigel 3 kills, 1 dig; Sidney Majerus 3 digs; Emma Paulson 3 assists, 10 digs; Josi Quam 4 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Addy Lindell 1 block; Ashley Rechtzigel 2 digs, 1 ace.