Volleyball results for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

Century 3, Mankato East 0

Tuesday was a night of celebration at Century High School. There was much to celebrate.

The Panthers finished an oustanding regular season by sweeping Mankato East in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match, winning 25-7, 25-7, 25-14, to improve to 10-1 in the conference and 26-4 overall.

"We celebrated Senior Night and played a great game," Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. "Our seniors were able to play the entire first set. You could tell they had a lot of fun. They've all made a big impact on this program and will be greatly missed next year."

The Panthers also celebrated Megan Lund recording her 2,000th career set assist and Kaitlyn Meincke recording her 1,000th dig.

Lund had 26 assists in Tuesday's quick victory, while Paige Decker led the Panthers with 14 kills. Century has now won seven of its past nine matches and takes plenty of momentum into the Section 1AAA playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 27.

Mankato East#7#7#14

Century#25#25#25

Mankato East: no stats available.

Century: Megan Lund 26 assists, 10 digs; Paige Decker 14 kills.