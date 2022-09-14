SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Volleyball results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

A scoreboard of volleyball matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 13, 2022 09:03 PM
Mayo 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Jefferson was no match for Mayo on Tuesday, the Spartans blowing past the Jaguars 25-10, 25-18, 25-10 in the non-league match.

It was another balanced effort for Mayo, which moved to 5-2 overall. Hannah Hanson had 6 kills, 16 assists, 5 digs and 1.5 blocks; Madison Meyer had 10 kills, 4 digs and 5 aces; and Jadyn Lester had 6 kills, 12 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces.

Jefferson fell to 1-8 overall.

“We started strong in Set 1 and had some struggles in Set 2 in our passing game,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “We have work to do as we enter conference play but overall a good win on the road.”

Bloomington Jefferson: No stats submitted.

Century 3, Austin 0

AUSTIN — Century upped its record to a perfect 10-0 with a 3-0 romp over Austin in Big Nine Conference play.

Century won 25-9, 25-10, 25-11. Megan Lund had 36 assists, Paige Decker 19 kills, Kaitlyn Meincke 21 digs and five aces, and Ella Zmolek nine kills and 13 digs.

“We played a good match tonight full of intensity,” Nichelle Guillaume said. “We really worked on limiting our errors and earning our points. There were a lot of good points that gave us the opportunity to finish the rally and put the ball down.”

Austin: No stats submitted.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Spring Grove 3, Houston 0
Houston#14#13#8
Spring Grove#25#25#25
Houston: Lilly Carr 8 assists; Avery Kingsley 6 digs; Sydney Torgerson 7 kills; Jaden Woodard 8 digs.
Spring Grove: Kendal VaMinsel 5 kills, 22 assists, 5 digs, 4 aces; Addyson McHugh 10 kills, 4 digs; Kenadee Gerard 7 kills; Sydney Holland 3 aces; Maggie Lile 7 digs, 4 aces.

