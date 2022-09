Volleyball results for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Century 3, Albert Lea 0

ROCHESTER — Century stayed perfect on the season as it rolled past Albert Lea 25-16, 25-10, 25-14 in Big Nine Conference action.

The Panthers are 5-0 in the league and 12-0 overall.

Megan Lund had 25 assists and Paige Decker had 13 kills.

“We did a great job getting another conference win tonight,” Century coach Nichelle Guillaume said. “We reacted quickly and well to any balls we got from their offense. Overall, we kept the pressure on them and forced them to make errors.”

Albert Lea#16#10#14

Century#25#25#25

Albert Lea: No stats submitted.

Century: Megan Lund 25 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 11 digs; Ella Zmolek 9 kills; Paige Decker 13 kills.

Lourdes 3, Austin 0

AUSTIN — Lindsey Rossow collected 13 kills and 11 digs as Lourdes swept past Austin 25-21, 25-10, 27-25 in non-conference play on Tuesday.

Vivica Bretton had six kills for the Eagels and Allison Ritter added four.

Ava Denzer led Austin with six kills.

Lourdes 3, Austin 0

Lourdes#25#25#27

Austin#21#10#25

Lourdes: Vivica Bretton 6 kills, 6 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Allison Ritter 4 kills, 2 blocks; Lindsey Rossow 13 kills, 11 digs, 1 block, 2 aces.

Austin: Chloe Jenkins 3 assists, 10 digs; Nora Tweeten 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Peyton Manahan 3 kills, 12 digs, 1 block; Ava Denzer 6 kills, 1 block.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 3, Lake City 1

Byron#25#25#18#25

Lake City#20#14#25#15

Byron: No stats provided.

Lake City: Emma Narum 14 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Kaitlin Schmidt 21 digs, 3 aces; Natalie LaBonte 12 kills, 4 digs; Brooklyn Gulden 6 kills, 4 digs; Natalie Hawkins 14 digs; Ella Matzke 2 digs, 12 aces.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 3, Winona Cotter 0

Winona Cotter#14#12#14

Chatfield#25#25#25

Winona Cotter: Stats coming later tonight.

Chatfield: Tatum Allen 6 digs, 1 ace; Trindy Barkeim 12 kills, 9 digs; Cora Bicknese 1 kill, 4 assists, 17 digs, 1 ace; Kara Goetzinger 5 kills, 3 digs; Harper Goldsmith 4 kills, 26 assists, 1 ace; Alexis Hinckley 10 digs, 5 aces; Jaelyn LaPlante 14 kills, 11 digs; Hannah Tweeten 7 assists, 4 digs.

Notes: Chatfield improves to 14-1.

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

La Crescent-Hokah#25#25#25

Wabasha-Kellogg#18#22#19

La Crescent-Hokah: No stats provided.

Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 1 kill, 11 assists, 16 digs; Jorja Heins 1 kill, 1 block; Brielle Adams 2 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Johnson 12 digs; Klaire Johnson 1 kill, 2 assists, 10 digs; Mikenna Reimers 3 kills, 4 digs, 4 aces; Ella Stark 5 digs; Kendall Rommel 1 dig; Kaylie Vold 12 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Lauren Stumpf 1 kill, 7 assists, 1 dig; Kendall Zimmerman 3 kills, 5 digs.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton 3, Spring Grove 1

Mabel-Canton#24#25#25#25

Spring Grove#26#11#12#13

Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken 43 assists; Sophie Morken 9 kills; Saijal Slafter 11 kills; Kinley Soiney 17 kills.

Spring Grove: Lydia Solum 4 kills; Kendal VaMinsel 24 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces; Addyson McHugh 9 kills, 6 digs; Kenadee Gerard 8 kills, 2 aces; Maggie Lile 10 digs, 2 aces; Joelle Halverson 6 kills.

LeRoy-Ostrander 3, Glenville-Emmons 0

Glenville-Emmons#13#23#15

LeRoy-Ostrander#25#25#25

Glenville-Emmons: No stats provided.

LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde 10 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; Jenna Olson 1 kill, 31 assists, 3 digs, 1 block; Brooke Jasper 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 5 aces; Kaylee Huff 2 kills, 5 digs; Alli Meyer 2 blocks; Kaci McKenzie 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 ace; Benita Nolt 11 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Maddi Huntley 3 digs.