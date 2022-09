Volleyball results for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Mayo 3, Red Wing 0

RED WING — Mayo played one of its most energetic matches of the season and drilled Red Wing 3-0 in Big Nine Conference action.

Mayo won 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 as it went to 4-0 in the league and 9-2 overall.

“We finally got to see the Spartans play with energy,” Mayo coach Deb Frederick said. “We haven’t had that consistency lately. We were offensive from all positions in each set. Red Wing served well and was scrappy and we had to stay ready and communicate through some off-speed plays to get back in system.”

Hannah Hanson had 10 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs, 4 blocks and 2 aces for Mayo. Jadyn Lester aded 6 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs and 2 blocks.

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 1 kill, 3 digs, 4 aces; Alexa Carlstrom 11 digs; Hannah Hanson 10 kills, 17 assists, 13 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Madison Meyer 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Jadyn Lester 6 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Ava Miller 6 kills; Reilyn Schoenfelder 2 kills; Claire Siems 2 digs; Maria Winter 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 block.

Red Wing: No stats submitted.

HIAWATHE VALLEY LEAGUE

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Byron 1

Kasson-Mantorville#26#16#25#25

Byron#24#25#7#17

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 14 digs, 5 aces; Ella Babcock 8 kills, 8 digs; Whitney Demo 8 kills, 14 digs; Adi Kelley 5 aces; Abby Distad 30 assists, 9 digs; Ellie Ask 11 kills, 6 digs.

Byron: No stats submitted.

Notes: K-M is ranked third in Class AAA, Byron seventh.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Goodhue 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#25#25

Goodhue#15#12#11

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 1 kill, 7 digs; Ella Chandler 7 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 ace; Rylee Nelson 12 kills, 13 assists, 6 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Torey Stencel 20 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Anna Cylkowski 1 dig; Melanie Raasch 5 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Megan Schoenfelder 2 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Dykes 11 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.

Goodhue: Avy Agenten 6 assists, 10 digs; Julia Carlson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Elisabeth Gadient 2 kills, 3 assists; Jordyn Lantis 6 digs; Tori Miller 4 kills, 1 block, 1 ace.

Hayfield 3, Pine Island 0

Hayfield#25#25#25

Pine Island#22#16#12

Hayfield: No stats submitted.

Pine Island: No stats submitted.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

Rushford-Peterson#25#25#25

Lewiston-Altura#13#19#13

Rushford-Peterson: Lindsey Hoiness 7 digs, 2 aces; Hannah Ronnenberg 6 kills; Isabelle Kahoun 24 assists; Tayler Helgemoe 1 block; Kaylee Ruberg 14 kills, 7 digs.

Lewiston-Altura: Rylee Kennedy 8 kills; Lavin LeJeune 13 assists; Georgia Mundt 5 kills.

Caledonia 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Wabasha-Kellogg#13#14#13

Caledonia#25#25#25

Wabasha-Kellogg: Eleana Deangel-Edelbach 1 kill, 15 assists, 6 digs; Brielle Adams 0 kill, 5 digs, 1 ace; Jorgia Heins 4 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Johnson 2 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Mikenna Reimers 6 kills, 1 dig; Ella Stark 6 digs; Kendall Rommel 4 digs; Kaylie Vold 3 kills, 7 digs; Kendall Zimmerman 5 kills, 1 dig.

Caledonia: No stats submitted.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, United South Central 0

United South Central#14#15#11

Kenyon-Wanamingo#25#25#25

United South Central: No stats submitted.

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Rachel Ryan 2 kills, 5 assists, 8 digs; Tessa Erlandson 10 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Grace Nystuen 1 kill, 5 blocks; Carmen Nerison 19 assists, 2 digs, 4 aces; Josie Flom 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Vanessa Schmidt 2 kills, 2 blocks; Norah Rechtzigel 7 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Emma Paulson 5 assists, 4 digs, 4 aces; Josi Quam 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Ivette Mendonza 2 kills.