Volleyball state polls: Kasson-Mantorville ranked third, Stewartville fourth

Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes girls volleyball
Kasson-Mantorville's Ellie Ask (14) and Skylar Flicek (8) attempt to block a shot during a girls volleyball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 26, 2022 10:18 PM
CLASS AAAA

1. Wayzata

2. Lakeville North

3. Northfield

4. Champlin Park

5. East Ridge

6. Lakeville South

7. Chaska

8. Rogers

9. Rosemount

10. Eagan

CLASS AAA

1. Marshall

2. Willmar

3. Kasson-Mantorville

4. Stewartville

5. Holy Angels

6. Grand Rapids

7. Byron

8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

9. Alexandria

10. (tie) Delano

New Prague

CLASS AA

1. Nova Classical

2. Pequot Lakes

3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4. Sauke Centre

5. Cannon Falls

6. Southwest Christian

7. Annandale

8. (tie) Albany

Watertown-Mayer

10. Jackson County Central

CLASS A

1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

2. Mayer Lutheran

3. Minneota

4. Faribault Bethlehem Academy

5. Mabel-Canton

6. Kenyon-Wanamingo

7. BGMR

8. MACCRAY

9. Spring Grove

10. BOLD

Related Topics: VOLLEYBALLKASSON-MANTORVILLESTEWARTVILLE-RACINEZUMBROTA-MAZEPPACANNON FALLSMABEL-CANTONKENYON-WANAMINGOSPRING GROVEBYRON
