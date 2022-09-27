Volleyball state polls: Kasson-Mantorville ranked third, Stewartville fourth
CLASS AAAA
1. Wayzata
2. Lakeville North
3. Northfield
4. Champlin Park
5. East Ridge
6. Lakeville South
7. Chaska
8. Rogers
9. Rosemount
10. Eagan
CLASS AAA
1. Marshall
2. Willmar
3. Kasson-Mantorville
4. Stewartville
5. Holy Angels
6. Grand Rapids
7. Byron
8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
9. Alexandria
10. (tie) Delano
New Prague
CLASS AA
1. Nova Classical
2. Pequot Lakes
3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4. Sauke Centre
5. Cannon Falls
6. Southwest Christian
7. Annandale
8. (tie) Albany
Watertown-Mayer
10. Jackson County Central
CLASS A
1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
2. Mayer Lutheran
3. Minneota
4. Faribault Bethlehem Academy
5. Mabel-Canton
6. Kenyon-Wanamingo
7. BGMR
8. MACCRAY
9. Spring Grove
10. BOLD
