Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wabasha-Kellogg season ends in consolation championship

The legendary 42-year coaching career of Mike Shumacher comes to an end.

Softball State Quarterfinals
Wabasha-Kellogg High School senior Sophie Graner winds up for a pitch during a Class A quarterfinal against Moose Lake/Willow River High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Moose Lake/Willow River won 9-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet
By Staff reports
June 10, 2022 09:42 PM
NORTH MANKATO — The Wabasha-Kellogg High School softball team's season came to a close in the Class A consolation championship on Friday at Caswell Park in Mankato.

It was also the close to a tremendous career.

For the final time, Mike Schumacher manned the W-K dugout as the Falcons fell to Red Lake Falls 9-4. Schumacher is retiring after 42 seasons.

Wabasha-Kellogg, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A softball championship
Prep
It has all come full circle for Mike Schumacher and Steve Gosse in last season coaching together at W-K
The first season Steve Gosse joined Mike Schumacher as an assistant coach for the Wabasha-Kellogg softball team in 2003, the Falcons made the state tournament.
June 07, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

The Falcons (14-14) took a 1-0 lead on a Megan Solberg RBI double in the first, before fourth-seeded Red Lake Falls (26-2) scored twice in its half of the first.

Jacqueline Avilez tied it with a solo home run in the third, but the Eagles responded with a three-run third and a four-run fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

W-K extended its season when it beat Upsala 5-1 in consolation bracket after falling to Moose Lake/Willow River 9-0 in the quarterfinal.

Sophie Graner picked up the win against Upsala, allowing just unearned run on five hits in seven innings. Solberg led the offense with a 3-for-4 and two RBI effort.

