Wabasha-Kellogg season ends in consolation championship

NORTH MANKATO — The Wabasha-Kellogg High School softball team's season came to a close in the Class A consolation championship on Friday at Caswell Park in Mankato.

It was also the close to a tremendous career.

For the final time, Mike Schumacher manned the W-K dugout as the Falcons fell to Red Lake Falls 9-4. Schumacher is retiring after 42 seasons.

The Falcons (14-14) took a 1-0 lead on a Megan Solberg RBI double in the first, before fourth-seeded Red Lake Falls (26-2) scored twice in its half of the first.

Jacqueline Avilez tied it with a solo home run in the third, but the Eagles responded with a three-run third and a four-run fourth.

W-K extended its season when it beat Upsala 5-1 in consolation bracket after falling to Moose Lake/Willow River 9-0 in the quarterfinal.

Sophie Graner picked up the win against Upsala, allowing just unearned run on five hits in seven innings. Solberg led the offense with a 3-for-4 and two RBI effort.