Waiting on the weather: Many spring sports teams in a holding pattern

The weather can get better any time now.

That’s not just the mindset of people around the entire state, but especially those who are involved with high school spring sports. Coaches, athletes, fans and activities directors in the area have been waiting — and waiting — for the weather to clear up so events can be played.

High school spring sports are about four weeks into an already compact season and some teams have yet to play a single game. It’s been wet, it’s been cold, it’s been brutally cold. It’s been so windy it’s not uncommon to see a garbage can fluttering down a street like a tumbleweed.

“The fields aren’t drying out because it’s been so cold,” John Marshall activities director Brian Ihrke said. “Even when we do get a dry day, the fields are still wet and we can’t get them prepped and playable.”

The cold has been just as big of a problem as the wet fields, maybe an even bigger problem.

“With the very cold weather, it’s tough to get kids outdoors to do any activity, whether it’s throwing baseballs or softballs,” Century activities director Mark Kuslie said. “That’s difficult because you don’t want a kid wrecking their arm right away in cold weather.”

As of Tuesday, the Century baseball team had not played a single game. For Lourdes, the baseball team has played one game and the boys tennis team has had one match, which was held indoors. The Lourdes softball and track and field teams had not competed in a single event.

“You have to think about what’s best for the kids,” Lourdes activities director/track coach Steve Strickland said. “Putting a kid outside for four and a half hours with 25 mile per hour winds, that’s not safe for anyone and it’s not fun.”

Keeping the athletes involved

Many coaches are doing their best to keep athletes involved, but everyone's itching for games to begin.

“Coaches are being creative,” Kuisle said. “They’re meeting with kids indoors and going over rules and trying to make practice time valuable for them so when they do get outside we can just jump right up and go.”

Some sports, such as golf, are waiting for facilities to open for the season. Kuisle said the Century tennis courts are being resurfaced and 50-plus degree weather is needed for that to be completed. There are plenty of concerns for the athletes, and in some cases for equipment as well. Baseball and softball bats are only under warranty down to a certain temperature. If they are used below those temps, the warranty for cracks and dents would be voided.

For now activities directors are only postponing events, but the backlog could be a real problem if poor weather conditions linger much longer. It will eventually get warmer, but some events will no doubt also be rained out in the coming weeks. If cancellations do happen, non-conference events will be the first to go.

“Hopefully it’s a short window here,” Kuisle said. “Having one or two weeks of this, we can swallow. If it goes into three or four weeks, we’re in a world of hurt. If we’re not playing maybe 25 percent of our games by the end of April, we’re not getting them all in during the month of May.”

'It’s going to get crazy'

The spring season is already the most compact of the three sports seasons for high school athletes. Coaches and athletes also have to deal with a number of other activities in the spring. Schools have proms, music concerts, other fine art events as well as gearing up for graduation.

“It's a really, really busy time of year,” Ihrke said, “so we get limited on weekend schedules as well.”

When the weather clears up, teams will end up having to play a lot of games in a short amount of time. That can create problems of having enough umpires and officials to regulate contests.

Some activities directors are trying to get creative with the ball sports like softball and baseball. Some teams might schedule a “doubleheader” with two different foes coming to play on a particular day. That would help out with the umpire situation and get two games played on the same day.

“Baseball is where it’s going to get challenging with pitch counts, getting a lot of games in a lot of days,” Strickland said. “I think we have one stretch coming up in May when we play like nine games in 10 days.”

Lourdes also has the challenge of not having its own playing facilities on its campus, which means a backlog of events may make it tough to book a facility.

“It’s going to get crazy,” Strickland said.

Crazy, but nothing that cannot be overcome, if and when the weather finally cooperates.

“I do think all the activities directors and coaches are very good about being creative because of everything we’ve been through the last four years,” Strickland said. “Do we like doing it? No, but I think we’re all pretty experienced about trying to figure things out at this point.”