Walch returns from Cleveland for sister's wedding

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their preseason schedule on Sunday night, but Carson Walch had to monitor the game from afar.

Walch is in his first season coaching with the Browns, but the Elgin native was home this past weekend to attend his sister's wedding on Saturday.

"Coach (Kevin) Stefanski gave me the weekend off to celebrate the event," Walch said.

RELATED: Local Notebook: Walch returns with 7-on-7 football competition

Walch is the Browns' player development coordinator. This is his fifth season in the NFL and he returns to the league after sitting out the 2020 season. He was a wide receivers coach with Philadelphia in 2018-19. He was an assistant with the Chicago Bears in 2013-14. He also spent time as an assistant coach in the Canadian Football League with both Edmonton and Montreal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Camp is going extremely well up to this point," Walch said. "My duties are focused on pre- and post-practice work with the guys. We are in the process of developing specialized plans and programs to assist the coaches in player development."

The Browns had 12 straight losing seasons before going 11-5 in 2020 and earning an AFC playoff berth. With a young nucleus of talented players, the Browns appear to be set to be playoff contenders for a number of years.

"There is a great culture in the building and I'm happy to be with this organization," Walch said.

Walch said his "game day duties will be limited this year because I'm not coaching a specific position per say."

The Browns will play in Minnesota this year when the travel to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon on Oct. 3.

———

The high school football season opens this week and area teams are hoping for a normal season.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season was delayed. Teams then played fewer regular-season games, section tournament play was very limited and a state tournament was not held.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year the season is starting on time, all teams have a full schedule and a full postseason is planned.

“It seems that way right now,” Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said of normalcy. “The only thing we’re not doing is sharing water.”

“We’re wearing masks and things when we’re inside doing activities in the weight room and meetings and that kind of stuff,” Century coach Jon Vik said. “But other than that, practice is a little bit close to normal.”

Vik said he has not asked any of his players, but a number have said that they have been vaccinated.

“We’re hoping that plays a role in dealing with this and that we can have as close to a regular season as possible,” he said.

Last year crowds at games were limited, usually with a maximum of 250 per game. This years the crowds will be back in full force.

“We haven't heard of any limitations at all,” Holcomb said. “That will be great, just to have the support and the atmosphere.”

———

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Pherson, a former sports reporter/editor at the Post Bulletin, has been named the new boys and girls golf coach at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Pherson, who now works in the Kasson-Mantorville School District, played Division I golf in college.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .