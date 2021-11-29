Walch, Thompson part of broadcasting crew for Prep Bowl

Elgin native Travis Walch had his hand in the television production of the Prep Bowl which aired on 45TV this past weekend.

Of the seven state championship games that were broadcast, Walch helped out with three. Walch is a former college assistant football coach who now resides in the Twins Cities and does football consulting work as the founder and owner of Route Tree.

Travis Walch

Walch was the color analyst for the Nine-Man title game, which featured LeRoy-Ostrander. He did desk work for the Class A and AA title games. Chatfield won the Class AA championship game.

Darrell Thompson, formerly of Rochester, was also part of the broadcast.

Walch said he was excited to get the opportunity, especially since four of the seven championship games featured teams from Section One, including his hometown team of Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the Class AAA title contest.

“Of all years to be able to dive in big, I just have a lot of insight on all of those (Section One) programs,” Walch said. “I have connections with so many of the people in those programs.”

Walch said having to be prepared for multiple games was demanding, however.

“When you’re on the hook for three or four games, the whole thing becomes a lot more challenging,” he said. “There’s some nervousness that goes with this. You want to be able to put on a good product, but I was working with an unbelievable team. We spent a lot of time communicating.”

Walch had a phone meeting with Thompson, a former John Marshall and University of Minnesota standout, prior to the broadcasts.

“He was kind of a childhood hero of mine, growing up in Elgin and him being in Rochester at the time and then playing for the Gophers,” Walch said.

Thompson, who also played running back for the Green Bay Packers, has been a University of Minnesota radio broadcaster for several decades. He did the TV broadcasts of the Class AAAA (which featured Kasson-Mantorville) and AAAAAA championship games.

“We were kind of comparing notes and went through our thoughts on the matchups,” Walch said. “It’s been fun.”

Walch said he received a lot of guidance from producer Brian Monahan. In 2019, Walch started helping with the Prep Bowl broadcasts when he was on the analysis desk for the Class A state championship game, won by Blooming Prairie. The tournament was not held a year ago due to COVID and it was Monahan who hired Walch for this year’s TV broadcast.

“He said ‘Hey, I’d like to involve you more,' so it’s been great,” Walch said.

Walch said the focus of the broadcasts was “to put a heavy focus on the players, the student-athletes, the coaches and just make it as positive as we can. And that’s really what it should be.”

———

Anna Ogren, a 2021 John Marshall grad, is a freshman on the University of Alabama women's swimming and diving team and she is seeing varsity action this season.

Anna Ogren

Ogren has swam in both the 100 and 200 butterfly events for Alabama in the opening part of the season.

“Yeah, it’s been exciting,” Ogren said. “It’s been going really well; I really like it down here.”

———

Century grad Grafton Parlette was a freshman on the Ohio State men's swimming and diving team, but he has left the program and school.

"He came home," said Juliet Parlette, Grafton's mother and the coach of the Mayo girls swimming and diving team. "He burned out so he's taking a break. He's figuring out the next steps."

Juliet Parlette said that Grafton is in the process of doing "some soul searching. ... But he's very happy right now."

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .