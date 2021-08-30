SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Wanamingo falls in Class C state tournament

The Wanamingo Jacks were eliminated from the Class C amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday with a 4-1 loss to Sartell.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff
August 29, 2021 10:14 PM
Share

WACONIA -- After earning a first-round bye, the Wanamingo Jacks suffers a 4-1 loss to the Sartell Muskies in the second round of the Class C amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday.

The loss eliminated the Jacks from the 48-team, single elimination tournament.

RELATED:

Alex Roosen pitched a four-hitter for Wanamingo and just two of the four runs he allowed were earned. The Jacks committed four errors in the contest. He struck out seven and walked two.
Riley Ahrndt hit a pinch hit solo home run for Sartell and David Deminsky pitched a six-hitter with 16 strikeouts and no walks for the win.

Roosen was 2-for-4 at the plate and scored the Jacks' only run. He singled to start the bottom of the seventh inning and scored when Brady Anfinson hit a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1. Anfinson finished 2-for-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peder Sviggum and Aaron Bauer both had one hit for Wanamingo.

Class C state tournament bracket

Related Topics: BASEBALLAMATEUR BASEBALLKENYON-WANAMINGOGOODHUE COUNTY
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports