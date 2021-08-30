Wanamingo falls in Class C state tournament

WACONIA -- After earning a first-round bye, the Wanamingo Jacks suffers a 4-1 loss to the Sartell Muskies in the second round of the Class C amateur baseball state tournament on Sunday.

The loss eliminated the Jacks from the 48-team, single elimination tournament.

RELATED:

Alex Roosen pitched a four-hitter for Wanamingo and just two of the four runs he allowed were earned. The Jacks committed four errors in the contest. He struck out seven and walked two.

Riley Ahrndt hit a pinch hit solo home run for Sartell and David Deminsky pitched a six-hitter with 16 strikeouts and no walks for the win.

Roosen was 2-for-4 at the plate and scored the Jacks' only run. He singled to start the bottom of the seventh inning and scored when Brady Anfinson hit a two-out RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1. Anfinson finished 2-for-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peder Sviggum and Aaron Bauer both had one hit for Wanamingo.

Class C state tournament bracket