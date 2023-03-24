Wangen's late 3-pointer lifts Stewartville to fifth-place finish in Class AAA
After dropping its opener in the Class AAA state tournament, the Stewartville boys basketball team finished with two wins to earn the consolation championship.
ST. PAUL — The Stewartville boys basketball team took home a trophy in its first ever appearance at the state tournament.
The Tigers earned a fifth-place finish when they claimed the consolation title with a 56-55 victory over St. Francis on Thursday at Concordia University.
"It's nice to be one of the three teams in our division that gets to end the season on a win," Stewartville coach Parker Lyga said.
Sophomore Parker Wangen's late basket lifted Stewartville to victory. The Tigers were down 55-53 when Wangen drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 33 seconds to play.
"That was smooth, it was perfect," Lyga said of Wangen's winning basket.
St. Francis then worked for a final shot, but the Tigers had a defensive stand to secure the victory.
Wangen also hit a 3-pointer from over halfcourt right before the buzzer to give Stewartville a 36-25 lead at the half.
"We played a better first half than a second half, but a win's a win," Lyga said.
Henry Tschetter paced the Tigers with 19 points while Ayden Helder had a strong overall game with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Wangen added nine points.
Matthew Bothun, a 6-foot-9 senior who will play college ball at Division I University of North Dakota, led St. Francis (18-14) with 24 points.
Stewartville finishes the season with a 27-5 record and the Tigers set a school record for most wins in a season.
No. 3 seed DeLaSalle (26-5) and No. Totino Grace (23-8) will play for the Class AAA championship on Saturday. DeLaSalle slipped past Stewartville 71-66 in the state quarterfinal round.
Stewartville 56, St. Francis 55
STEWARTVILLE (56)
Parker Wangen 9 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 19 P, 3 R; Tegan Malone 6 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Jason Shindelar 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 5 P, 2 R; Ayden Helder 10 P, 6 R, 5 A; Caleb Bancroft 2 P, 1 R.
ST. FRANCIS (55)
Matthew Bothun 24 P, 2 3-PT.
Halftime: STEW 36, ST 25.
Free throws: STEW 3-7, ST 15-21.
Three-point goals: STEW 5-10, ST 8-19.
