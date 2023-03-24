Wangen's late 3-pointer lifts Stewartville to fifth-place finish in Class AAA

ST. PAUL — The Stewartville boys basketball team took home a trophy in its first ever appearance at the state tournament.

The Tigers earned a fifth-place finish when they claimed the consolation title with a 56-55 victory over St. Francis on Thursday at Concordia University.

"It's nice to be one of the three teams in our division that gets to end the season on a win," Stewartville coach Parker Lyga said.

Sophomore Parker Wangen's late basket lifted Stewartville to victory. The Tigers were down 55-53 when Wangen drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 33 seconds to play.

"That was smooth, it was perfect," Lyga said of Wangen's winning basket.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Francis then worked for a final shot, but the Tigers had a defensive stand to secure the victory.

Wangen also hit a 3-pointer from over halfcourt right before the buzzer to give Stewartville a 36-25 lead at the half.

"We played a better first half than a second half, but a win's a win," Lyga said.

Henry Tschetter paced the Tigers with 19 points while Ayden Helder had a strong overall game with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Wangen added nine points.

Matthew Bothun, a 6-foot-9 senior who will play college ball at Division I University of North Dakota, led St. Francis (18-14) with 24 points.

Stewartville finishes the season with a 27-5 record and the Tigers set a school record for most wins in a season.

No. 3 seed DeLaSalle (26-5) and No. Totino Grace (23-8) will play for the Class AAA championship on Saturday. DeLaSalle slipped past Stewartville 71-66 in the state quarterfinal round.

Stewartville 56, St. Francis 55

STEWARTVILLE (56)

Parker Wangen 9 P, 2 R, 2 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 19 P, 3 R; Tegan Malone 6 P, 4 R, 2 3-PT; Jason Shindelar 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 5 P, 2 R; Ayden Helder 10 P, 6 R, 5 A; Caleb Bancroft 2 P, 1 R.

ST. FRANCIS (55)

Matthew Bothun 24 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: STEW 36, ST 25.

Free throws: STEW 3-7, ST 15-21.

Three-point goals: STEW 5-10, ST 8-19.

