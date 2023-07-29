Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warren's three-run homer in seventh lifts Rochester Royals over New Market

Sam Warren blasted a two-out, three run home run to break a 2-2 tie

By Staff reports
July 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM

ROCHESTER — Sam Warren smacked a two-out, three run home run in the seventh inning to break a tie and help lift the Rochester Royals to a 5-3 victory over the New Market Muskies Friday night in Section 1B play.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Royals, who finish the regular season 21-9 and 8-6 in section play.

It was the only hit of the game for Warren, which broke a 2-2 tie at the time. Nolan Jurgenson finished 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Adam Marshall also finished with multiple hits for the Royals, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Matteo Finocchi earned the win on the mound. He punched out 11, while allowing three runs on six hits in nine innings. Of his 122 pitches, 82 were strikes.

Next up for the Royals is the Section 1B Tournament on Aug. 4 against an opponent to be determined.

Link to full box score

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
