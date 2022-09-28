We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
‘We beat ourselves’: Century volleyball suffers first loss of season to No. 3 Northfield

Century's tough matchup against No. 3 Northfield gave the Panthers a preview of the competition the team is likely to face in the section tournament.

Century, Northfield girls volleyball
Century's Ava Decker hits the ball during a volleyball game against Northfield on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 27, 2022 10:57 PM
ROCHESTER — There are worse teams for Century volleyball to lose to, and coach Nichelle Guillaume knows that.

But losing the first game after an undefeated start to the season – which saw the Panthers drop only one set – is still a hard pill to swallow.

Guillaume knew her squad was up against a very good team in No. 3 Northfield, so she isn’t disappointed in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss.

“We learned a lot,” she said. “And honestly, we’ll see them again.”

It’s likely the Panthers (5-1 Big Nine, 12-1 overall) will see the Raiders (5-0, 15-2) again in the 1AAAA Section Tournament, which begins in a month.

Tuesday's game allowed the Panthers to gauge where the team stands against a tough competitor. It became clear early on in the game that Guillaume’s team has things to work on.

It seems simple enough, but the biggest issue Century faced was handing Northfield free points.

Century shot itself in the foot numerous times. The team made countless errors on its side of the court, like serves and hits that sailed out of bounds, allowing Northfield to play its game and control the first two sets, winning 25-17 and 25-14.

“The first few sets, we basically handed it to them,” Guillaume said. “We’ve got to make them earn the points.”

Century also missed hits, which is uncharacteristic for a team led by senior middle hitter Paige Decker. Decker tipped more balls than she hit, and she didn’t have the same spark in the first two sets.

Then came the third.

“Energy” was the word repeated on the court by senior Tiana Stevens throughout the second set, and the team bought into that mindset heading into the third set.

The Panthers were never out of the game – Century just had to adjust to the caliber of play and play stronger defense, consistently set its hitters and win long rallies. The team did all of that to win the third and fourth sets (25-21, 25-21).

“I think we needed to win that third set to have the energy to keep our momentum going,” Guillaume said, “Otherwise, (a fifth set) never would have happened.”

The Panthers dropped the hard-fought fifth set 11-15.

Century handed Northfield countless free balls and tips, and the Panthers were regularly out of system.

But none of that really mattered to Guillaume.

“We can play defense against them. We can take their stuff,” she said. “It really just came down to us. We beat ourselves a little bit.”

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
