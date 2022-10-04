We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'We knew this was the team to rewrite JM history': Rockets boys soccer reaching new heights

The John Marshall boys soccer team has already clinched its first winning season since 2014, but this season has always been about something more.

Century, John Marshall boys soccer
John Marshall’s Ian Carter (15) stops the ball defended Century’s Abdikarim Aabi during a boys soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
October 04, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — There was plenty for the John Marshall boys soccer team to be excited about entering this season.

The Rockets had made great strides in the second year of the Abdul Noor era, matching their win total from the previous three seasons combined, with five.

Mayo soccer
Prep
H.S. Soccer Focus: Conference championship battles coming down to final matches
On the boys side, Mayo, PIZM and Winona Cotter all eye conference titles in southeastern Minnesota, while on the girls side, it will be a toss-up.
September 30, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

With 12 seniors returning, this was the year JM knew it could do something special. Those seniors knew it, too.

"Before the season began, we had a feeling that this team is going to be the team to rewrite JM's history," forward Mechwa Meermarew said. "This is going to be the team that takes us to state."

This season has long been in the making for Noor and the Rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five years ago, Noor was manning the sidelines for the junior varsity program, where he was a key part in the development of this core group of players: Ralph Nah, Jon Trajan McBroom, Nathan Kopecky, Camden Williams and Meermarew among others.

That core sure took its lumps, being forced into varsity action as wide-eyed underclassmen. But Noor knew it would be worth it down the road.

"These guys have been through a lot of challenges, obstacles," Noor said. "We promised to give these guys a good send-off, because these are my most important guys. We have to enjoy what we have."

So far it seems JM has been enjoying every moment.

With a 9-2-2 record, the Rockets have already clinched their first winning season since 2014 — a year that saw JM reach its second state tournament and first in 48 years. Three more wins and the Rockets will match their win total from the past five seasons.

Another similarity this year's team has with that 2014 squad is a sweep of city rivals Mayo and Century.

The Rockets handed Mayo its only defeat of the season with a 2-1 victory and last Thursday completed the intra-city sweep with a 2-1 win over the Panthers.

"They have done a really nice job," Century coach Hal Houghton said after Thursday's game. "They've come in really confident this year. They won that game against Farmington, which I think surprised everybody. Then shocked everybody beating Mayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"... But Abdul, he's had that group for a number of years now. His approach to things. His calm demeanor about things. That's starting to come through to his team."

Century, John Marshall boys soccer
'We run this city' — John Marshall makes statement, beats Century to cap sweep of city rivals
Ralph Nah came up with his own way to send a message to the John Marshall faithful on Thursday night. He sparked the Rockets to something the program hadn't done in a long time.
September 29, 2022 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Against the Panthers, JM was led by its three standouts: Nah, McBroom and Meermarew.

Nah, who looks more like a linebacker in shin guards, got the scoring started in the first half, bullying his way to collect a bouncing ball in the box.

He provides a great duo up top with Meermarew, who is the catalyst, using his lightning speed to lead the Rockets in both goals and assists.

He started to flash his legs in the second half, peppering Century keeper Jack Bauman and putting pressure on the Panthers defense. It led to an opportunity for McBroom, who was all alone a top of the box, before flicking a shot right over Bauman for what was the game-winning goal.

For the Rockets, plays like that were the result of years of playing together.

"It comes down to communication," Meermarew said. "It takes the relationship that you have with your teammates.

"We had our years growing up," Nah added. "We've been in the program for a long time and we've known each other for a very long time. So we have great chemistry together, we know each other, we can calm each other down, we pick each other up every single time we're down."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rockets are now hoping this family-like group leads to a deep run in a wide-open Section 1AAA where the Rockets are 3-1 on the season.

"We have a great coaching staff," Nah said. "We work hard every day in practice. ... No we will keep moving on when get ready for sections."

Related Topics: SOCCERBOYS SOCCERJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTER
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Stewartville, Caledonia girls soccer
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Caledonia girls soccer on Oct. 3, 2022
Stewartville hosted Caledonia for girls soccer on Oct. 3, 2022.
October 03, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Volleyball Results Scores graphic
Prep
Volleyball results for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
October 03, 2022 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 03, 2022 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys soccer results for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
A scoreboard of boys soccer matches.
October 03, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports