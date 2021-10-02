'We strive for excellence': No. 1-ranked Blooming Prairie unfazed by jump to Class AA

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — They’re making it look easy.

The Blooming Prairie High School football team was one of many Minnesota squads impacted by Minnesota State High School League section realignment last spring. In the case of the Awesome Blossoms, theirs was a jump from Class A to Class AA.

Prior to this season, you could have asked any football coach facing a similar class elevation. What’s the plan this season, coach? You would have heard some version of, “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re excited to see what we’re made of.”

Now ask Blooming Prairie coach Chad Gimbel.

“We’re not going to change anything that we do,” said Gimbel, whose team maintained its perfect record Friday with a dominant 42-0 victory over St. Clair Loyola at McFarlin Field.

“We’ve been doing this a long time,” he continued. “Our staff has been doing this for a long time. And the kids know what to expect.”

Five weeks into the season, it sounds like he’s right.

The Awesome Blossoms reached the peak of Class A football two years ago, capping an undefeated season with their first state title in school history. Now, with Class A football behind them, they’re still dominating in the exact same fashion. Following the exact same process.

The only thing that’s changed is the extra A in their classification.

Blooming Prairie’s Colin Jordison (2) dives for a catch during a football game against St. Clair-Loyola on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Blooming Prairie High School in Blooming Prairie. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It took a little bit to get them going, but now we’re starting to climb and we’re feeling pretty good about where we’re at,” Gimbel said. “We still have one goal, and that’s to get better each day; each play, each practice, each game. We just continue to improve.”

The No. 1-ranked Awesome Blossoms “improved” Friday to the tune of a six-touchdown victory. They just can’t stop winning.

Through five games, they’re 5-0 and outscoring their opponents by a combined 220-38 clip.

And this is a team that went up a class this season?

“We strive for excellence every time we get on the field,” Blooming Prairie senior running back Tyler Archer said. “There are no days off.”

Archer was the catalyst Friday for Blooming Prairie, benefitting from a dominant performance by his offensive line en route to a 127-yard, two-touchdown rushing effort. Archer also added 58 yards on three receptions, as the Awesome Blossoms racked up 414 yards of total offense against the Spartans’ 165.

“Our offensive line and defensive line just dominated,” Gimbel said. “That’s a place where we’ve been working to get better at, and the boys came out and played well.”

Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson (4) runs the ball during a football game against St. Clair-Loyola on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Blooming Prairie High School in Blooming Prairie. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Senior quarterback Drew Kittleson had an equally impressive night against St. Clair, compiling 152 yards on 10-of-15 passing while also adding 76 yards on the ground.

All but one of the Awesome Blossoms’ drives ended in a touchdown. All but one.

Two of those drives ended with passing touchdowns inside the 6-yard line, as Blooming Prairie countered stacked boxes with passing plays in the red zone. Kittleson found Colin Jordison — who finished with three catchesfor a team-high 67 yards — for his first touchdown pass from the 1, followed later by a 5-yard touchdown to Cade Christianson midway through the third quarter.

“If they want to stack the box, I’ve got really good receivers on the outside,” said Kittleson, a Minnesota State-Mankato commit. “I’ve got five reliable sources to go to, so it comes down to, ‘Who wants a touchdown?’ Just give them the ball and they’ll make a play.”

The Awesome Blossoms intend to continue making plays the rest of the season. The question is, who can stop them?

They’re certainly not overconfident. But they know that they can play.

“We told our kids, this is a new challenge,” Gimbel said. “We need to approach it that way, and we’re not going to change what we do. Our expectations don’t change. How we prepare, doesn’t change. We are going to continue what we do and what’s worked well for us.”

Said Kittleson: “I think we’re capable of another state championship. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I know we have the athletes and the coaching staff to put us in the right spot.”

NO. 1 BLOOMING PRAIRIE 42, ST. CLAIR LOYOLA 0

BP 7-14-13-8 — 42

SC 0-0-0-0 — 0

First quarter

BP — Tyler Archer 1 run (Carson Brennecke kick), 7:37.

Second quarter

BP — Colin Jordison 1 pass from Drew Kittleson (Brennecke kick), 8:12.

BP — Cade Christianson 5 pass from Kittleson (Brennecke kick), 0:18.

Third quarter

BP — Archer 5 run (kick blocked), 6:54.

BP — Jordison 41 pass from Kittleson (Brennecke kick), 3:38.

Fourth quarter

BP — Cole Wangen 39 run (Brady Kittleson run), 3:47.

RUSHING: BP — Archer 27-127, Drew Kittleson 6-76, Wangen 5-60, Brennecke 1-minus 1; SC — Brandon Meng 12-56, Devin Embacher 10-48, Eli Kruse 1-7, Mason Ward 5-6.

PASSING: BP — Drew Kittleson 10-15-0-152; SC — Ward 7-17-0-67, Meng 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING: BP — Jordison 6-67, Archer 3-58, Christianson 3-26, Brennecke 1-1; SC — Lawson Godfrey 2-18, Hayden Kasprowicz 1-18, Embacher 2-15, Simon Morgan 2-13, Kruse 1-10.