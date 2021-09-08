Wednesday high school highlights

TENNIS

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• Lourdes swept the singles and got wins at No. 1 and 2 doubles en route to beating Stewartville 6-1. Ryann Witter won her No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-3 over Chloe Regal. Ana Medina, Caroline Daly and Erin Witter won their singles matches in straight sets. Elyse Palen and Taylor Elliott won at No. 1 doubles and Sophia Hubbard and Molly Suino got a three-set win at No. 2 doubles. Stewartville’s No. 3 doubles team of Maren Honsey and Emma Manley won in three sets.