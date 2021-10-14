Wednesday's area boys soccer results

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

St. Charles Lewiston Altura#0#1#—#1

Cotter#0#2#—#2

No. 5 St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Jonas Barclay 1 goal; Olvin Cruz 1 assist. Goalie: Todd Mueller 9 saves.

No. 4 Cotter: No stats submitted.

Notes: Cotter moves on to face Lourdes in Saturday's semifinal.

Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0

Lake City#0#0—#0

Dover-Eyota#0#2—#2

No. 7 Lake City: No stats submitted.

No. 2 Dover-Eyota: Grady Eaton 1 goal; Brodie Kellen 1 assist; Michael Pittenger 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Logan Behnken 3 saves.

Notes: The Eagles now host La Crescent-Hokah in Saturday's semifinal.