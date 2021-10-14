SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Wednesday's area boys soccer results

A scoreboard of area boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 13, 2021 08:37 PM
SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1
St. Charles Lewiston Altura#0#1#—#1
Cotter#0#2#—#2
No. 5 St. Charles Lewiston Altura: Jonas Barclay 1 goal; Olvin Cruz 1 assist. Goalie: Todd Mueller 9 saves.
No. 4 Cotter: No stats submitted.
Notes: Cotter moves on to face Lourdes in Saturday's semifinal.

Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0
Lake City#0#0—#0
Dover-Eyota#0#2—#2
No. 7 Lake City: No stats submitted.
No. 2 Dover-Eyota: Grady Eaton 1 goal; Brodie Kellen 1 assist; Michael Pittenger 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Logan Behnken 3 saves.
Notes: The Eagles now host La Crescent-Hokah in Saturday's semifinal.

La Crescent 2, Caledonia 1 (OT)
Caledonia#1#0#0#0#—#1
La Crescent#0#1#0#1#—#2
Caledonia: Austin Meyer 1 goal. Goalie: August Allen 15 saves.
La Crescent: Carter Hogan 1 assist; Liam Farrell 1 goal; Wyatt Farrell 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Cooper Johnson 3 saves.
Notes: Wyatt Farrell tied it in the 77th minute and Liam Farrell netted the game-winner in overtime.

