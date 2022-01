Wednesday's area volleyball results: KoMets reach Section 1AAA title match

SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS

KASSON -- Kasson-Mantorville, the No. 1 seed, pulled away to defeat No. 4 Faribault 3-1 in the Section 1AAA semifinals in volleyball on Wednesday night.

The KoMets posted a 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15 victory.

RELATED: Stewartville overcomes 2-0 deficit to beat Byron in 1AAA volleyball semifinals The second-seeded Stewartville volleyball team reverted back to an old offense and found its touch just in time to rally past No. 3 Byron to advance to the Section 1AAA championship match.

K-M had a big night at the net in the match. Annika Larson led a balanced attack with 16 kills while Whittney Deno had 15 and Ellie Ask added 14. Maddie Converse dished out 44 set assists and had four ace serves.

K-M (27-3) will now face No. 2 Stewartville in the championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center. The winner earns a berth in the Class AAA state tournament. The KoMets nipped Stewartville 3-2 during the regular season in Stewartville.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Faribault 1

Faribault#16#25#16#15

Kasson-Mantorville#25#23#25#25

No. 4 Faribault: No stats provided.

No. 1 Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 1 assist, 17 digs, 4 aces; Cate Wanous 2 assists, 21 digs, 4 aces; Annika Larson 16 kills, 3 digs; Maddie Converse 44 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces; Whittney Deno 15 kills, 13 digs; Cassidy Thompson 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Abby Distad 6 assists, 2 digs; Ellie Ask 14 kills; Sophia Sutton 3 kills.