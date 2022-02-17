Wednesday’s Boys Hockey: Century’s rally comes up just shy against Farmington
A scoreboard of Wednesday’s boys hockey games.
Rochester Century was even with Section 1AA rival Farmington through two periods, but the Tigers scored three times in the final 15 minutes of the game to beat the Panthers 4-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game at Graham Arena IV on Wednesday.
Farmington’s Hayden Sanborn and Century’s Aiden Emerich traded second-period goals to leave the score tied 1-1 after two.
The Tigers took the lead for good 2:42 into the third on a Ryan Shirley goal. Jake Breton scored six minutes later for a 3-1 lead; his goal held up as the game winner.
Century (10-10-1) pulled within one with 1:21 to go on a momentum-grabbing shorthanded goal, but Dominic Vogel sealed the win for Farmington (8-14-1) with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.
Branigan Stalder made 21 saves for the Panthers, who outshot Farmington 28-25. Aidan Swee and Blake Kanz had one assist each.
Century hosts Red Wing at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Graham Arena IV before closing the regular season on Saturday at Winona at 2 p.m.
FARMINGTON 4, CENTURY 2
Farmington 0-1-3 — 4
Century 0-1-1 — 2
Farmington: Kyler Schwamb 1 assist; Ryan Holmstrom 1 assist; Ryan Shirley 1 goal; Hayden Sanborn 1 goal, 1 assist; Tate Rusnacko 1 assist; Dominic Vogel 1 goal; Jake Beton 1 goal; Dylan Dodson 1 assist. Goalie: Brody Schindeldecker 26 saves (28 shots).
Century: Aiden Emerich 1 goal; Aidan Swee 1 assist; Jack Ottman 1 goal; Blake Kanz 1 assist. Goalie: Branigan Stalder 21 saves (25 shots).