Wednesday's Boys Hockey: Winona, Red Wing, La Crescent win 1A first-round games

WINONA — Justin Brickner recorded a 25-save shutout and two players carried the offensive load for No. 7 seed Winona High in a 3-0 win against No. 10 seed Austin in the first round of the Section 1A boys hockey playoffs.

Teis Larsen scored two goals and added one assist, and Ayden Ruesgen had a goal and an assist for the Winhawks, who improved to 10-15-1 overall.

Ethan Knox played a strong game in goal for the Packers (1-21-0), making 37 saves on 40 shots.

Winona advances to Thursday’s Section 1A quarterfinals at No. 2-seeded Lourdes. That game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. opening faceoff, at Graham Arena I in Rochester.

Austin 0-0-0 — 0

Winona 1-2-0 — 3

Austin: Goalie : Ethan Knox 37 saves (40 shots).

Winona: Teis Larsen 2 goals, 1 assist; Ayden Ruesgen 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Justin Brickner 25 saves (25 shots).

La CRESCENT 9, COTTER 0

La CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell continued his torrid scoring pace and La Crescent-Hokah won for the fifth time in seven games, beating Winona Cotter 9-0 in a Section 1A first round playoff game.

Farrell had a hat trick and an assist in the win, giving him 47 goals and 62 total points this season.

The Lancers (14-10-1) scored four times in each of the first two periods. They’ll play at third-seeded Albert Lea at 7 p.m. Thursday in a section quarterfinal playoff game.

Colton Holzer (two goals, one assist) and Hayden Griggs (one goal, two assists) also had big games for the Lancers on Thursday.

Cotter ends its season 1-11-0 overall.

Cotter 0-0-0 — 0

La Crescent 4-4-1 — 9

Winona Cotter: Goalie : Sawyer Kehren 41 saves (50 shots).

La Crescent-Hokah: Wyatt Farrell 3 goals, 1 assist; Hayden Griggs 1 goal, 2 assists; Sawyer Christianson 1 assist; Logan DeBoer 1 assist; Nathan Masterson 1 assist; Colton Holzer 2 goals, 1 assist; Cody Hogan 1 goal, 1 assist; Liam Farrell 2 assists; Cooper Hollon 1 goal; Ethan Myhre 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Logan Yehle 13 saves (13 shots).

RED WING 5, WASECA 0

RED WING — Dixon Ehlers stopped all 30 shots he faced, recording his third shutout of the season, as eighth-seeded Red Wing blanked visiting No. 9 seed Waseca 5-0 in a Section One, Class A first-round boys hockey playoff game at Prairie Island Arena on Wednesday.

Ehlers stopped 12 shots in the first period, seven in the second and 11 in the third period.

Carson Ahern had a hat trick for the Wingers (11-15-0 overall), while Casey Larson had a goal and two assists.

Derek Gustafson made 36 saves for Waseca.

Waseca 0-0-0 — 0

Red Wing 1-2-2 — 5

Waseca: Goalie : Derek Gustafson 31 saves (36 shots).