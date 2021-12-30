Wednesday's girls hockey: Mayo takes two at Mankato Invitational; Dodge County bounces back in Warroad

Rochester Mayo juggled its lines in an attempt to generate some offense at the Mankato Invitational girls hockey holiday tournament.

The moves paid off in a big way for the Spartans, who won both of their games, beating Worthington 9-3 on Tuesday and Windom Area 4-1 on Wednesday.

Against Worthington, Elizabeth Arendt recorded her first hat trick of the season and five Spartans had multi-point games.

Alivia Haakenson was strong in goal, making 25 saves as Mayo outshot Worthington 45-28.

"Alivia did a good job managing her rebounds," Mayo coach Mike McCormack said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Arendt's hat trick, Franka Bosch (two goals, one assist); Katie Cummings (one goal, two assists); Andrea Augeson (one goal, one assist) and Natalie Campbell (one goal, one assist) had multi-point games. Milla Sadowy also scored, while Layla Rippentrop, Claire Siems and Ariyah McNibben had one assist each.

In Mayo's 4-1 win against Windom on Wednesday, Mayo's penalty killers got put to the test. And they succeeded. Grace Kober helped the cause, making 20 saves in the win.

"This game had a lot of penalties on both teams, and we found ourselves shorthanded for much of the second period," McCormack said. "Cassidy Arendt had a breakout game for us and scored a pair of goals. Grace Kober was on her angles and picked us up on a number of defensive zone breakdowns. Windom blocked a lot of our shots, but we still outshot them 34 to 21.

"Cassidy Arendt and Franka Boesch found their rhythm in this festival, and we hope to see it continue after the holiday break."

Cassidy Arendt scored twice, while Boesch and Sadowy scored once each. Elizabeth Arendt and Natalie Campbell had an assist apiece.

Area Games

DODGE COUNTY 9, BISMARCK (N.D.) 2

WARROAD — Dodge County rebounded from a 7-2 loss to top-ranked Warroad on Tuesday by blowing out Bismarck (N.D.) 9-2 on the final day of the Warroad Invitational.

Dodge County scored four times in the first and third periods and was in control throughout.

Nora Carstensen led the way for the Wildcats, with four goals and an assist. McKenzie Rich scored two goals and added two assists, and Mollie Koch had a goal and three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ida Huber made 23 saves in the win for Dodge County (6-7-0), which is back in action Jan. 4 when it hosts Lakeville North at Dodge County Ice Arena.

DODGE COUNTY 9, BISMARCK 2

Dodge County 4-1-4 — 9

Bismarck 1-1-0 — 2

Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 goal, 3 assists; Nora Carstensen 4 goals, 1 assist; Kylie Meyer 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 2 goals, 2 assists; Halle Determan 1 goal; Greta Petree 1 assist. Goalie : Ida Huber 23 saves (25 shots).