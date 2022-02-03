Wednesday’s Girls Hockey: Northfield edges Dodge County in showdown of Section 1 powers

KASSON — Dodge County and Northfield both had this one circled on their calendars from the time the 2021-22 girls hockey schedule was finalized last summer.

Wednesday’s game at the Dodge County Ice Arena didn’t disappoint.

In a matchup of two talented teams battling for seeding position in Section 1AA, Big Nine Conference-leading Northfield edged Dodge County 2-1.

The win likely locked up a top-four seed — and a home section playoff game in the first round — for the Raiders (15-4-3 overall).

Dodge County (13-11-0) will likely be left to battle with Lakeville North (9-13-1) and Owatonna (13-8-2) for the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds in the section, both of which also carry a first-round playoff game at home.

Dodge County played one-goal games this season against North (a 3-2 loss), Owatonna (a 2-1 win) and now Northfield.

Northfield’s Ayla Puppe was the difference on Wednesday. The sophomore forward and 30-goal scorer had a hand in both of the Raiders goals.

Puppe set up Emerson Garlie’s first-period goal that briefly gave Northfield a 1-0 lead. She then scored the game winner in the third period, her 33rd goal and 55th point of the season.

Natalie Ahern scored for the Wildcats, in the first period, to tie the score 1-1.

Ida Huber made 22 saves for Dodge County, while Northfield’s Maggie Malecha made 27 stops.

Dodge County closes its regular season on Saturday at home against Mahtomedi at 3 p.m.

NORTHFIELD 2, DODGE COUNTY 1

Northfield 1-0-1 — 2

Dodge County 1-0-0 — 1

Northfield: Emerson Garlie 1 goal; Ayla Puppe 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie : Maggie Malecha 27 saves (28 shots).