Wednesday's high school sports highlights

Wednesday's Top Performances

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Cole Elbing rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, Matt Haun passed for 128 yards and a touchdown and Century stuffed a Winona 2-point conversion attempt with 59 seconds to post a wild 22-20 victory. Three touchdowns were scored in the final two minutes of play as Century overcame a 14-7 deficit.

• The Mayo defense forced four turnovers and held Byron to just 36 total first half yards en route to a 41-15 victory over the Bears. Noah Smith had 139 yards rushing and a touchdown — a 38-yarder in the first quarter — on just 16 carries, while Cayden and Carter Holcomb were each recipients of touchdown passes from Bennett Ellsworth.

• Led by three first half rushing touchdowns from Joseph Walker, Austin put up 28 points in the second quarter and never looked back in a 45-6 victory Albert Lea for their first victory of the season. The Packers' defense allowed just 52 total yards.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Braden Mlenar ran for two touchdowns and passed for two in leading Rochester Lourdes to a 42-0 victory at Pine Island. Lourdes' defense held the Panthers to just 93 total yards of offense. Seth Haight led Lourdes' rushing attack, with 21 carries for 123 yards.

• Sam Backer ran for 169 yards and passed for 111 in just two quarters of play, leading No. 9-ranked Chatfield to a regular-season ending victory at Lewiston-Altura on Wednesday.

• Goodhue got 140 yards passing from Will Opsahl, while Malakye Parker rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown in a 33-22 win against Triton. Braxton Munnikhuysen finished with 93 yards on 14 carries for Triton and Cobras quarterback Owen Petersohn had 72 yards on 11 carries.

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

• Malachi Bunke, Rushford-Peterson's senior quarterback, completed 9 of 20 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tommy Ekern, who caught three passes for 81 yards as the Trojans beat Faribault B.A. 19-6. Bunke also ran for 35 yards in the win. R-P's leading rusher was Hadyn Kahoun, who carried 21 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

• It was another big night for Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson. The senior finished 8-for-11 passing for 188 yards and five touchdowns. Colin Jordison was his top target, with three receptions for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 48-7 win against Medford. Tyler Archer rushed for 99 yard on just seven carries.

• Bryce Corson had 106 yards rushing for Fillmore Central, which heads to the playoffs with a 7-1 record after a 47-6 win against Winona Cotter, which slipped to 2-6. Garett Gossman paced the Fillmore Central defense with seven tackles.

• Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle continued his recent hot play, completing 14 of 16 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors' 58-22 win over Dover-Eyota.

• Laden Nerison ran the ball just four times for Kenyon-Wanamingo but still managed to rush for 108 yards, a rare 27-yards per carry. That happened as K-W beat Wabasha-Kellogg 35-8.

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

• JT Rein rambled for 359 yards and seven touchdowns as unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Lanesboro blasted Spring Grove 72-27. The Burros (8-0) finished with 572 total offensive yards, all of it on the ground.

• Robert Michels rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, including a TD with 1:33 to play, as Mabel-Canton rallied past Southland 21-20. Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 153 yards on 29 carries for M-C. Brendan Kennedy had a big overall day for Southland. He rushed 61 yards and a TD, had two catches for 22 yards and as a linebacker had a whopping 34 tackles on defense.