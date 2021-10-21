SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Wednesday's high school sports highlights

Top performances from southeastern Minnesota high school sports action on Tuesday.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 20, 2021 10:24 PM
Wednesday's Top Performances

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Cole Elbing rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown, Matt Haun passed for 128 yards and a touchdown and Century stuffed a Winona 2-point conversion attempt with 59 seconds to post a wild 22-20 victory. Three touchdowns were scored in the final two minutes of play as Century overcame a 14-7 deficit.

• The Mayo defense forced four turnovers and held Byron to just 36 total first half yards en route to a 41-15 victory over the Bears. Noah Smith had 139 yards rushing and a touchdown — a 38-yarder in the first quarter — on just 16 carries, while Cayden and Carter Holcomb were each recipients of touchdown passes from Bennett Ellsworth.

• Led by three first half rushing touchdowns from Joseph Walker, Austin put up 28 points in the second quarter and never looked back in a 45-6 victory Albert Lea for their first victory of the season. The Packers' defense allowed just 52 total yards.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Braden Mlenar ran for two touchdowns and passed for two in leading Rochester Lourdes to a 42-0 victory at Pine Island. Lourdes' defense held the Panthers to just 93 total yards of offense. Seth Haight led Lourdes' rushing attack, with 21 carries for 123 yards.

Sam Backer ran for 169 yards and passed for 111 in just two quarters of play, leading No. 9-ranked Chatfield to a regular-season ending victory at Lewiston-Altura on Wednesday.

• Goodhue got 140 yards passing from Will Opsahl, while Malakye Parker rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown in a 33-22 win against Triton. Braxton Munnikhuysen finished with 93 yards on 14 carries for Triton and Cobras quarterback Owen Petersohn had 72 yards on 11 carries.

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Malachi Bunke, Rushford-Peterson's senior quarterback, completed 9 of 20 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tommy Ekern, who caught three passes for 81 yards as the Trojans beat Faribault B.A. 19-6. Bunke also ran for 35 yards in the win. R-P's leading rusher was Hadyn Kahoun, who carried 21 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

• It was another big night for Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson. The senior finished 8-for-11 passing for 188 yards and five touchdowns. Colin Jordison was his top target, with three receptions for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 48-7 win against Medford. Tyler Archer rushed for 99 yard on just seven carries.

Bryce Corson had 106 yards rushing for Fillmore Central, which heads to the playoffs with a 7-1 record after a 47-6 win against Winona Cotter, which slipped to 2-6. Garett Gossman paced the Fillmore Central defense with seven tackles.

• Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle continued his recent hot play, completing 14 of 16 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors' 58-22 win over Dover-Eyota.

Laden Nerison ran the ball just four times for Kenyon-Wanamingo but still managed to rush for 108 yards, a rare 27-yards per carry. That happened as K-W beat Wabasha-Kellogg 35-8.

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH

JT Rein rambled for 359 yards and seven touchdowns as unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Lanesboro blasted Spring Grove 72-27. The Burros (8-0) finished with 572 total offensive yards, all of it on the ground.

Robert Michels rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, including a TD with 1:33 to play, as Mabel-Canton rallied past Southland 21-20. Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 153 yards on 29 carries for M-C. Brendan Kennedy had a big overall day for Southland. He rushed 61 yards and a TD, had two catches for 22 yards and as a linebacker had a whopping 34 tackles on defense.

