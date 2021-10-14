Wednesday's Rochester boys soccer results
A round-up of Rochester high school boys soccer matches.
No. 1 Lourdes 2, No. 8 Schaeffer Academy 1
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINAL
Peyton Loeslie netted the game-winner with just eight minutes left to send the top-seeded Lourdes past Schaeffer Academy and into Saturday's semifinal against Winona Cotter.
Loeslie was set up off a nice feed from Joey Lonzo, who received great marks from his coach.
"Joey Lonzo had an amazing game up top and was a threat every time he had the ball," coach Sean Kane said.
The Eagles (7-8-1) took the lead in the 27th minute on a goal from Trent Neff before Schaeffer (7-5-4) tied it eight minutes later.
Lourdes how hosts the fourth-seeded Ramblers 7 p.m. Saturday at RCTC.
Lourdes 2, Schaeffer Academy 1
Schaeffer Academy#1#0#—#1
Lourdes#1#1#—#2
Schaeffer Academy: No stats submitted.
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 assist; Trent Neff 1 goal; Johnny Fritzjunker 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal. Goalie: Freddie Suhler 2 saves; Evan Leeser 2 saves.