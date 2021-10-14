Wednesday's Rochester boys soccer results

No. 1 Lourdes 2, No. 8 Schaeffer Academy 1

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINAL

Peyton Loeslie netted the game-winner with just eight minutes left to send the top-seeded Lourdes past Schaeffer Academy and into Saturday's semifinal against Winona Cotter.

Loeslie was set up off a nice feed from Joey Lonzo, who received great marks from his coach.

"Joey Lonzo had an amazing game up top and was a threat every time he had the ball," coach Sean Kane said.

The Eagles (7-8-1) took the lead in the 27th minute on a goal from Trent Neff before Schaeffer (7-5-4) tied it eight minutes later.

Lourdes how hosts the fourth-seeded Ramblers 7 p.m. Saturday at RCTC.