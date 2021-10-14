SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Wednesday's Rochester boys soccer results

A round-up of Rochester high school boys soccer matches.

Soccer Results Scores graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 13, 2021 09:19 PM
Share

No. 1 Lourdes 2, No. 8 Schaeffer Academy 1

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINAL

Peyton Loeslie netted the game-winner with just eight minutes left to send the top-seeded Lourdes past Schaeffer Academy and into Saturday's semifinal against Winona Cotter.

Loeslie was set up off a nice feed from Joey Lonzo, who received great marks from his coach.

"Joey Lonzo had an amazing game up top and was a threat every time he had the ball," coach Sean Kane said.

The Eagles (7-8-1) took the lead in the 27th minute on a goal from Trent Neff before Schaeffer (7-5-4) tied it eight minutes later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes how hosts the fourth-seeded Ramblers 7 p.m. Saturday at RCTC.

Lourdes 2, Schaeffer Academy 1
Schaeffer Academy#1#0#—#1
Lourdes#1#1#—#2
Schaeffer Academy: No stats submitted.
Lourdes: Joey Lonzo 1 assist; Trent Neff 1 goal; Johnny Fritzjunker 1 assist; Peyton Loeslie 1 goal. Goalie: Freddie Suhler 2 saves; Evan Leeser 2 saves.

Related Topics: SOCCERBOYS SOCCERROCHESTER
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports