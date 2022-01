Wednesday's Rochester volleyball results

Schaeffer Academy 3, Lyle/Pacelli 2

Kate Friese had 14 kills and 23 digs as Schaeffer Academy nipped Lyle/Austin Pacelli 3-2 in Southeast Conference play to earn its first victory of the season.

Schaeffer defeated Lyle/Pacelli 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 15-12 in a battle of previously winless teams.

Faith Monson had 10 kills and 22 digs for Schaeffer while Blythe Morgan had 33 set assists.

Alana Rogne had 10 kills and 23 digs for L/P and Kearah Schafer had eight kills and 16 digs.

Schaeffer improves to 1-9 overall and 1-5 in the SEC and L/P drops to 0-10, 0-7 in conference.

Lyle/Pacelli#20#16#25#25#12

Schaeffer Academy#25#25#23#15#15

Lyle/Austin Pacelli: Kate Rauen 9 digs; Olivia Heard 6 kills, 12 assists, 14 digs, 3 aces; Kearah Schafer 8 kills, 16 digs; Alana Rogne 10 kills, 23 digs; Avari Drennan 6 kills, 13 assists, 6 aces.

Schaeffer Academy: Sarah Augeson 5 kills, 12 digs, 1 block; Faith Monson 10 kills, 22 digs; Lydia Montalvo 13 digs, 4 aces; Kate Friese 14 kills, 3 assists, 23 digs; Thea Bothun 7 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces; Blythe Morgan 2 kills, 33 assists, 6 digs, 1 block, 3 aces.