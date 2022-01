Wednesday's section soccer scores, schedule

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

Dover-Eyota 2, Lake City 0

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Caledonia 1 (OT)

Lourdes 2, Schaeffer Academy 1

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 16

(At high seeds)

No. 4 Winona Cotter at No. 1 Lourdes, 7 p.m. at RCTC

No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, noon

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

Winona Cotter 13, Schaeffer Academy 0

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1 (OT)

Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia 1

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Lake City 1

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, October 16

(At high seeds)

No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah at No. 1 Winona Cotter, 1 p.m.

No. 3 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at No. 2 Dover-Eyota, 2 p.m.

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(At Rochester Regional Sports Stadium)

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.