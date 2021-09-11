SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Week 2 high school football schedule, scores

Scores of area high school games.

090221-PINE-ISLAND-GOODHUE-FOOTBALL-02051.jpg
Pine Island fans cheer on their team during a football game against Goodhue Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Pine Island. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 10, 2021 09:32 PM
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

John Marshall 32, Austin 12

Owatonna 16, Century 14

Faribault 32, Byron 14

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16

Mankato West 41, New Prague 7

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Chatfield 21, Triton 20

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Dover-Eyota 0

Lake City 39, La Crescent-Hokah 12

Cannon Falls 17, Lourdes 14

Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Hayfield at Faribault B.A., MOVED TO MONDAY, SEPT. 13

Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14

New Richland-H-E-G at Mayer Lutheran

Rushford-Peterson 27, Fillmore Central 15

St. Clair at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

United So. Central at Medford

Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14

DISTRICT-9 SOUTH

Kingsland 42, Houston 14

Lanesboro 44, Southland 20

LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8

G-F-W at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Mayo at Northfield, 2 p.m.

Red Wing at Mankato East, 2 p.m.

Stewartville at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

St. Charles at Caledonia, 6 p.m.

Mid-Southeast District —

Lester Prairie at Blooming Prairie, 2 p.m.

District 9-South —

Heron Lake-O-F at Grand Meadow, 2 p.m.

Lyle/Pacelli at Spring Grove, CANCELED

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Hayfield at Faribault B.A., MOVED FROM FRIDAY

