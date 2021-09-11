Week 2 high school football schedule, scores
Scores of area high school games.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
John Marshall 32, Austin 12
Owatonna 16, Century 14
Faribault 32, Byron 14
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16
Mankato West 41, New Prague 7
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Chatfield 21, Triton 20
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Dover-Eyota 0
Lake City 39, La Crescent-Hokah 12
Cannon Falls 17, Lourdes 14
Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6
MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Hayfield at Faribault B.A., MOVED TO MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14
New Richland-H-E-G at Mayer Lutheran
Rushford-Peterson 27, Fillmore Central 15
St. Clair at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
United So. Central at Medford
Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14
DISTRICT-9 SOUTH
Kingsland 42, Houston 14
Lanesboro 44, Southland 20
LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8
G-F-W at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Mayo at Northfield, 2 p.m.
Red Wing at Mankato East, 2 p.m.
Stewartville at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Caledonia, 6 p.m.
Mid-Southeast District —
Lester Prairie at Blooming Prairie, 2 p.m.
District 9-South —
Heron Lake-O-F at Grand Meadow, 2 p.m.
Lyle/Pacelli at Spring Grove, CANCELED
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Hayfield at Faribault B.A., MOVED FROM FRIDAY