Week 5 high school football scores
Week 5 of the high school football season is upon us. Here are tonight's scores from around southeastern Minnesota.
WEEK 5 HS FOOTBALL
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Southeast District —
P-E-M 26, Lourdes 13
• • • • •
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Big Southeast District —
Mankato West 30, Mayo 6
Century 28, Austin 20
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41
Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0
Mankato East 17, Byron 0
Owatonna 26, Northfield 7
Winona 60, Albert Lea 21
Southeast District —
Goodhue 39, Caledonia 33, 3 OT
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Lake City 27, Pine Island 14
Triton 22, St. Charles 20
Mid-Southeast District —
Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0
Faribault B.A. 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0
Hayfield 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 12
Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12
District 9-South —
Houston 12, Lyle/Pacelli 6, 2 OT
Grand Meadow 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 36
Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8
Southland 46, Spring Grove 14
• • • • •
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Big Southeast District —
New Prague at John Marshall, 2 p.m.
Southeast District —
Chatfield at Cannon Falls, 1 p.m.
District 9-South —
Lanesboro at Kingsland, 2 p.m.