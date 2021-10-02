SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Week 5 high school football scores

Week 5 of the high school football season is upon us. Here are tonight's scores from around southeastern Minnesota.

093021-LOURDES-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-FOOTBALL-5521.JPG
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Peyton Schumacher (20) is taken down by Lourdes’ Gannon Fix (83) during a football game on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
October 01, 2021 07:38 PM
WEEK 5 HS FOOTBALL

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Southeast District —

P-E-M 26, Lourdes 13

• • • • •

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Big Southeast District —

Mankato West 30, Mayo 6

Century 28, Austin 20

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 41

Stewartville 42, Red Wing 0

Mankato East 17, Byron 0

Owatonna 26, Northfield 7

Winona 60, Albert Lea 21

Southeast District —

Goodhue 39, Caledonia 33, 3 OT

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20, La Crescent-Hokah 0

Lake City 27, Pine Island 14

Triton 22, St. Charles 20

Mid-Southeast District —

Blooming Prairie 42, St. Clair/Loyola 0

Faribault B.A. 18, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Fillmore Central 19, Randolph 0

Hayfield 42, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

Rushford-Peterson 66, Winona Cotter 12

District 9-South —

Houston 12, Lyle/Pacelli 6, 2 OT

Grand Meadow 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 36

Mabel-Canton 45, Madelia 8

Southland 46, Spring Grove 14

• • • • •

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Big Southeast District —

New Prague at John Marshall, 2 p.m.

Southeast District —

Chatfield at Cannon Falls, 1 p.m.

District 9-South —

Lanesboro at Kingsland, 2 p.m.

