Sports | Prep

Week 7 high school football schedule, scores

Southeastern Minnesota high school football scores for Week 7

Football Results Scores graphic
October 15, 2021 09:23 PM
WEEK 7 H.S. FOOTBALL

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Southeast District —

Lake City 59, Goodhue 40

Pine Island 21, La Crescent-Hokah 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Big Southeast District —

Byron 55, Albert Lea 6

Century 37, John Marshall 8

Mankato East 28, Faribault 21

Mankato West 48, Northfield 0

Mayo 42, Austin 20

New Prague 27, Owatonna 0

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14

Stewartville 41, Winona 14

Southeast District —

Chatfield 41, Dover-Eyota 6

St. Charles 40, Lewiston-Altura 27

Cannon Falls 52, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26

Caledonia 22, Triton 0

Lourdes 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Mid-Southeast District —

Randolph 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 29

Fillmore Central 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Faribault BA 50, Winona Cotter 14

Rushford-Peterson 67, Hayfield 7

Blooming Prairie 42, NRHEG 20

District 9-South —

Houston at LeRoy-Ostrander

Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 16

Grand Meadow 40, Lyle/Pacelli 14

Southland at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Kingsland at Spring Grove

