Week 7 high school football schedule, scores
WEEK 7 H.S. FOOTBALL
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Southeast District —
Lake City 59, Goodhue 40
Pine Island 21, La Crescent-Hokah 0
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Big Southeast District —
Byron 55, Albert Lea 6
Century 37, John Marshall 8
Mankato East 28, Faribault 21
Mankato West 48, Northfield 0
Mayo 42, Austin 20
New Prague 27, Owatonna 0
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14
Stewartville 41, Winona 14
Southeast District —
Chatfield 41, Dover-Eyota 6
St. Charles 40, Lewiston-Altura 27
Cannon Falls 52, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26
Caledonia 22, Triton 0
Lourdes 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Mid-Southeast District —
Randolph 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 29
Fillmore Central 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Faribault BA 50, Winona Cotter 14
Rushford-Peterson 67, Hayfield 7
Blooming Prairie 42, NRHEG 20
District 9-South —
Houston at LeRoy-Ostrander
Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 16
Grand Meadow 40, Lyle/Pacelli 14
Southland at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
Kingsland at Spring Grove