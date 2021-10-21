Week 8 District 9-South football results

Lanesboro 72, Spring Grove 27

LANESBORO -- JT Rein rambled for 359 yards and seven touchdowns as unbeaten and No. 2 ranked Lanesboro blasted Spring Grove 72-27.

The Burros (8-0) finished with 572 total offensive yards, all of it on the ground.

Spring Grove (4-4) hung around in the first half, riding a big passing game by Eli Solum. The quarterback finished with 294 yard passing, but was intercepted four times.

Seth Semmen got the first interception and also did an excellent job eliminating Jaxon Strinmoen after being switched on to him at cornerback in the second half. Strinmoen had 129 yards receiving in the first half and no catches after that.

Lanesboro 72, Spring Grove 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring Grove 14 13 0 0 -- 27

Lanesboro 28 12 20 12 -- 72

Grand Meadow 48, Kingsland 24

SPRING VALLEY -- Grand Meadow rolled up 381 yards of offense and knocked off Kingsland 48-24.

The Superlarks, who have won their last seven games, got 205 yards passing and 176 rushing. Quarterback Taylor Glynn was an efficient 10-for-13 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Grand Meadow, now 7-1, grabbed a quick 22-0 first-quarter lead and led 42-15 at halftime.

Kingsland (3-5) was paced by the passing of Kaden Rath. He was 9-for-18 for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

Grand Meadow 48, Kingsland 24

Grand Meadow 22 20 6 0 -- 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Kingsland 0 15 0 9 -- 24

Granada-Huntley-EC/T 26, Houston 16

HOUSTON — Ethan Weisdbrod threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and it helped carry Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman to a 20-16 non-district win over Houston.

Houston fell to 2-6 as it enters next week’s playoffs. Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman is 3-5.

Houston got a big passing night from Morgan Rohweder. He attempted 40 passes, completing 26 of them. Rohweder had a touchdown pass and was also intercepted twice.

Tanner Kubitz had 83 yards receiving for the Hurricanes, who trailed 12-6 at halftime. Maddox Rodriguez had 79 yards rushing.

Granada-Huntley-EC/T 26, Houston 16

Granada-Huntley-EC/T 12 0 0 14 — 26

Houston 0 6 2 8 — 16

ADVERTISEMENT

LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Lyle/Pacelli 12

LYLE -- LeRoy-Ostrander was way too much for Lyle/Pacelli in the regular-season finale for both teams, winning 64-12.

Senior quarterback Chase Johnson ran for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Cardinals.

L-O moved to 6-2, while L/P is 0-7.

Mabel-Canton 21, Southland 20

ADAMS -- Robert Michels rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, including a TD with 1:33 to play, as Mabel-Canton rallied past Southland.

The Cougars trailed 20-14 when Michels scored on a 2-yard run in the closing minutes. M-C then kicked the extra point to win the game.

Cayden Tollefsrud rushed for 153 yards on 29 carries for M-C. Michels had 30 rushing attempts as the Cougars (4-4) ran for 294 of their 300 yards of offense.

"We just couldn't stop them," Southland coach Shawn Kennedy said.

Harrison Hanna was 8-for-17 passing for 129 yards and two TDs for Southland (3-5) and he added 29 yards rushing.

Jack Bruggeman had two catches for 67 yards and a TD and Isaac Felten had four grabs for 40 yards and a TD.

Brendan Kennedy had a big overall day for Southland. He rushed 61 yards and a TD, had two catches for 22 yards and as a linebacker had a whopping 34 tackles on defense.

Mabel-Canton 21, Southland 20

Mabel-Canton 0-8-6-7 -- 21

Southland 0-6-14-0 -- 20