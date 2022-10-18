Week 8 High School football games to watch: Lanesboro, Spring Grove set for top-5 showdown

Although it was a tough pill to swallow at the time, last year’s beatdown at the hands of Lanesboro was an important one for the Spring Grove football team.

The Lions were out-muscled and smashed in the mouth in a 72-27 loss to the Burros, allowing Lanesboro running back JT Rein to rush for a staggering 359 yards and seven touchdowns.

For Spring Grove, something had to change moving forward.

“Lanesboro physically took it to us, they beat us up,” Lions coach Kody Moore said. “They won the battle at the line of scrimmage. That’s something the guys really focused on, the importance of making sure we try to get that fixed. That all starts in the weight room.

“I think the guys are really hungry for the opportunity that they have to try to prove that that improvement is there.”

The Lions will get that opportunity when they host the Burros in the Post Bulletin Game of the Week at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a battle of unbeatens and top-five ranked foes in 9-Man.

James Semmen, head coach of No. 2-ranked Lanesboro, acknowledged the Lions are quite a bit bigger this year, but also said a group of really good multi-sport athletes are simply a year older. It’s the height, length and athleticism of Caleb Griffin, Tysen Grinde, Jaxon Strinmoen, Ethan Crouch and Elijah Solum that keeps Semmen up at night.

“They’re just so long and we just don’t have that,” Semmen said. “We don’t have that height that they do. They are very long, very athletic. They’re good basketball players — I know that for sure. It’ll just be tough to match up. We have to stay disciplined. We have to limit big plays, but that’s going to be tough.”

Quarterback Solum has found those weapons of his frequently, helping the Lions score a Section 1-best 47.3 points per game. He can beat opponents with his legs and his arm — tossing four touchdowns of 25-plus yards to four different receivers in Spring Grove’s 41-20 win against Kingsland last week. But he has benefited from that solid offensive line play which has paved the way for a productive running game, with Solum and Hunter Holland leading the way.

“Eli has done a great job of trusting his reads, trusting his guys up front and then just getting the ball to playmakers on the outside who can make plays after the catch,” Moore said. “But we have done a good job up front. We have had to rely on the pass a bit too much the past couple of years. Hunter has been a force this season, so it’s nice to have that balance across the board."

The Burros are right behind Spring Grove, averaging more than 44 points per game, thanks once again to another physical rushing attack and an experienced offensive line. Orion Sass has been great all season with the latest evidence coming in a 185-yard, four-touchdown performance in a 57-30 win against a good Mabel-Canton squad.

“It’s traditional Lanesboro football,” Moore said. “They come at you with their I-formation, power-type stuff. That fullback does such a nice job of lead blocking and then Orion is really talented, then those big boys up front. They take pride in being a physical team. That’s what they hang their hat on. … It’s an exciting opportunity for us.”

The win against M-C was the third consecutive three-touchdown victory for the Burros after struggling against a winless Houston team in a 32-26 win on Sept. 23. It was needed for a Burros team that has a chip on its shoulder from finishing one win shy of the state tournament a year ago.

“That was an eye-opener for us,” Semmen said.

As good as both offenses have been, both coaches admitted they have been just as happy with their defenses. Both allow an average of fewer than 21 points per game with a good deal of those points allowed coming with the game well-decided.

Add it all up and Wednesday night's battle has the makings of a great one, and is perhaps a preview of the Section 1 9-Man championship. It certainly will determine the top seed in the section.

"We're excited," Semmen said. "Two 7-0 teams against each other, that will be fun, right?"

PB's Week 8 Games to Watch

Cannon Falls (6-1) at Caledonia (6-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday: Another highly-anticipated battle between ranked foes, the Bombers and Warriors should deliver a playoff-type atmosphere a week early. Caledonia bounced back from its first loss of the season to top-ranked Chatfield with an emphatic 46-14 victory over St. Charles. Quarterback Ethan Stendel threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 7 of 12 passing, while the Caledonia ground attack rushed for 226 yards. That balance is as good as the Bombers will see all season. Cannon Falls, meanwhile, has scored 140 points the last two weeks after suffering its only loss of the season to Lourdes. That includes an incredible 80 points in last week's win over Pine Island.

Rochester teams

• Mayo (6-1) at Byron (5-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday: The No. 7-ranked Spartans had a little more trouble than they would have liked against Austin last week, finding difficulty once again in defending an opponents' passing attack. Yet, that Mayo offense is so good. The offensive line was an absolute force against the Packers, paving the way for 311 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Rudy Lozoya did most of that damage with more than 150 yards on just 12 carries. Once again, Carter Holcomb was on a different level, with three more receiving touchdowns to give him a state-best 15 on the year. He's second in the state with 992 receiving yards — just less than 100 yards shy of Anoka's Eli Paulson, who has 33 more receptions. Holcomb will have one of his stiffer tests this week, against the Bears and Tyler Fox though. Fox picked off an eye-popping four passes and returned one for a touchdown as Byron won its third straight game after defeating Albert Lea 46-26. Fox also had 166 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go along with 86 yards receiving on two receptions. The Bears have won three consecutive games since suffering back-to-back losses to Winona (21-20 in OT) and Stewartville in mid-September.

• Lake City (3-4) at Lourdes (6-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday: It took some time for Lake City to hit its stride, after losing a big and talented group of seniors from last year's 8-2 team. But the Tigers, after a 1-4 start to this season, have won two consecutive games to give themselves a shot at finishing the regular season with a .500 record. They rolled to a 34-6 win against Lewiston-Altura last Thursday, led by QB Jaden Shones. He ran for a touchdown and passed for 175 yards and a score. In the past two games — including a 21-13 win against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Oct. 7 — Shones has totaled 310 yards passing and four TDs. ... Lourdes' defense is prepared to see another strong passing attack. Z-M's Zane Angerman completed 18 passes for 225 yards and a TD last week, though Lourdes won 28-15. ... The Eagles will likely lock up the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs with a win this week, though the QRF ratings are tight enough that nothing is guaranteed. The No. 1 seed earns a first-round bye in the seven-team section, which means four extra days off to prepare for the section semifinals. ... The Eagles have the top scoring defense in Section 1AAA, allowing 17.6 points per game. ... "It'd be really good (to get the No. 1 seed), especially this time of year when guys are beat up ... it's football," Eagles coach Mike Kesler said. "It'd be great to get a few extra days off. We'll be playing a very good, improved Lake City team. Trevor (Narum) and his staff do a very good job, as always. We have to be ready to go Wednesday night. ... We didn't get off to a good start (against Z-M last week), but give (coach) Darin (Raasch) a lot of credit. They're extremely improved from the beginning of the year to now. It was a good learning experience for us, watching film on Saturday morning."

• Stewartville (7-0) at John Marshall (0-7), 7 p.m. Wednesday: On paper, this is a large mismatch. Stewartville is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, hasn’t lost a game and is outscoring its opponents by an average of 51-5. John Marshall, meanwhile, has had the opposite results. The Rockets are winless and have been outscored by an average of 40-4. There was a glimmer of hope and a surge of confidence created by JM five days ago against Century, however, with the Rockets turning in easily their best half of football and tied with Century 14-14 at intermission. JM has some athletes, but its youth and inexperience has been a challenge all season, with a bunch of sophomore starters. Stewartville has had almost no issues, but it has created plenty of them for its opponents. The Tigers are balanced on offense. On Friday in a 41-0 win over 5-2 Winona team, they rushed for 251 yards and passed for 122. Owen Sikkink is a major force at running back and ran for 189 yards against the Winhawks. Quarterback Ayden Heider is an accurate passer with plenty of weapons at his disposal.

• Century (2-5) at Winona (5-2), 7 p.m. Wednesday: Century is coming off a 34-14 win over John Marshall in a game where Carson Skime and Elijah Thompson both had an offensive and defensive touchdown. Winona is a strong foe despite last week’s 41-0 loss to Stewartville, which is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA. “They have a powerful running game,” Century coach Jon Vik said. “They are big up front and have an excellent back who is strong and can make people miss.” The Winhawks also have a QB who is both a running and passing threat. “We need to tackle well and play fundamentally sound defense,” Vik said. Century will try to keep working on its ground game and will face a Winona defense with a couple of large linemen who can stop the run along with linebackers who are good at filling gaps. Century’s main offensive success has come in the passing game. “Their secondary plays coverage to keep everything in front of them to make you work the ball down the field,” Vik said.