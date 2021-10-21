Week 8 high school football scores
Southeastern Minnesota high school football scores for the final week of the regular season
WEEK 8 H.S. FOOTBALL
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
Big Southeast District —
Austin 45, Albert Lea 6
Mayo 41, Byron 15
Stewartville 49, John Marshall 9
Owatonna 17, Kasson-Mantorville 14
Mankato West 23, Mankato East 20
Faribault 36, Northfield 7
New Prague 48, Red Wing 13
Century 22, Winona 20
Southeast District —
Cannon Falls 74, Lake City 38
Chatfield 30, Lewiston-Altura 14
Goodhue 33, Triton 22
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26, La Crescent-Hokah 6
Lourdes 42, Pine Island 0
St. Charles 32, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14
Mid-Southeast District —
Blooming Prairie 48, Medford 7
Caledonia 58, Dover-Eyota 22
Rushford-Peterson 19, Faribault B.A. 6
Fillmore Central 47, Winona Cotter 6
Randolph 36, Hayfield 21
Kenyon-Wanamingo 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
District 9-South —
Granada-Huntley-East Chain at Houston
Grand Meadow 48, Kingsland 24
Le Roy-Ostrander 64, Lyle/Pacelli 12
Mabel-Canton 21, Southland 20
Lanesboro 72, Spring Grove 27