Sports | Prep

Week 8 high school football scores

Southeastern Minnesota high school football scores for the final week of the regular season

Football Results Scores graphic
October 20, 2021 10:56 PM
WEEK 8 H.S. FOOTBALL

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Big Southeast District —

Austin 45, Albert Lea 6

Mayo 41, Byron 15

Stewartville 49, John Marshall 9

Owatonna 17, Kasson-Mantorville 14

Mankato West 23, Mankato East 20

Faribault 36, Northfield 7

New Prague 48, Red Wing 13

Century 22, Winona 20

Southeast District —

Cannon Falls 74, Lake City 38

Chatfield 30, Lewiston-Altura 14

Goodhue 33, Triton 22

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 26, La Crescent-Hokah 6

Lourdes 42, Pine Island 0

St. Charles 32, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14

Mid-Southeast District —

Blooming Prairie 48, Medford 7

Caledonia 58, Dover-Eyota 22

Rushford-Peterson 19, Faribault B.A. 6

Fillmore Central 47, Winona Cotter 6

Randolph 36, Hayfield 21

Kenyon-Wanamingo 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

District 9-South —

Granada-Huntley-East Chain at Houston

Grand Meadow 48, Kingsland 24

Le Roy-Ostrander 64, Lyle/Pacelli 12

Mabel-Canton 21, Southland 20

Lanesboro 72, Spring Grove 27

