Week 8 Mid-Southeast District football results

RUSHFORD — Malachi Bunke threw two touchdown passes and the Rushford-Peterson defense took care of the rest as the No. 3-ranked Trojans closed a perfect regular season with a 19-6 Mid-Southeast District victory against Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Wednesday night.

R-P's defense held the Cardinals to 148 yards of total offense, including just 88 on the ground.

Bunke, R-P's senior quarterback, completed 9 of 20 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tommy Ekern, who caught three passes for 81 yards. Bunke also ran for 35 yards in the win.

R-P's leading rusher was Hadyn Kahoun, who carried 21 times for 138 yards and a touchdown.

R-P ends its regular season 8-0 and outscoring its opponents by an average of 40.8-8.5 per game.

The Trojans are expected to host Wabasha-Kellogg in a Section 1A quarterfinal game on Tuesday, though the official matchups will be announced Thursday.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON 19, FARIBAULT B.A. 6

Faribault B.A. 6-0-0-0 — 6

Rushford-Peterson 7-12-0-0- — 19

Goodhue 33, Triton 22

DODGE CENTER -- Goodhue got a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns on short runs and pushed past Triton 33-22 in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Triton had taken a 22-19 lead with 3:25 left in the third quarter when Braxton Munnikhuysen scored on a 52-yard run and then the Cobras got a two-point conversion.

Goodhue got 140 yards passing from Will Opsahl. Malakye Parker rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Munnikhuysen finished with 93 yards on 14 carries. Triton quarterback Owen Petersohn had 72 yards on 11 carries.

Goodhue moved to 5-3 overall. Triton is also 5-3.

Goodhue 33, Triton 22

Goodhue 7 6 6 14 -- 33

Triton 0 14 8 0 -- 22

Caledonia 58, Dover-Eyota 22

EYOTA -- Caledonia is entering the playoffs as one of the scariest 4-4 teams around.

The Warriors, who got off to a tough start this season, including having their nation-leading 71-game winning streak snapped, are roaring now. They won for the third straight time on Wednesday and have outscored those opponents by a combined 95-22.

Caledonia led 36-6 at intermission against D-E, which is now 2-6 overall.

Caledonia quarterback Lewis Doyle continued his recent hot play. The sophomore was 14-for-16 for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Mauss led Caledonia in rushing with 81 yards on 10 carries.

Jackson Koepke was Caledonia’s leading receiver with three catches for 82 yards.

No statistics were available for Dover-Eyota.

Caledonia 58, Dover-Eyota 22

Caledonia 6 30 14 8 -- 58

Dover-Eyota 0 6 8 8 -- 22

Blooming Prairie 48, Medford 7

MEDFORD -- Blooming Prairie taking on Medford figured to be a mismatch, and it was.

The unbeaten Blossoms, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, had their way with Medford, building a 37-point halftime lead and then settling for a 48-7 win

The teams have opposite records, Blooming Prairie at 8-0 and Medford 0-8.

It was another big night for Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson. The senior finished 8-for-11 passing for 188 yards and five touchdowns. Colin Jordison was his top target, with three receptions for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tyler Archer rushed for 99 yard on just seven carries.

Alex Lea was Blooming Prairie’s tackles leader with eight.

Blooming Prairie 48, Medford 7

Blooming Prairie 22 20 6 0 -- 48

Medford 0 7 0 0 -- 7

Kenyon-Wanamingo 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

WABASHA -- Kenyon-Wanamingo rolled up 366 rushing yards and blasted winless Wabasha-Kellogg 35-8.

K-W (3-5) got 118 yards on 14 carries from Josh Schmidt. Laden Nerison ran the ball just four times for the Knights but still managed to rush for 108 yards, a rare 27-yards per carry.

Evan Brossart was also in on the K-W rushing fun with 76 yards.

While K-W was running wild, its defense held W-K to negative yards passing and 151 rushing.

K-W led 20-0 at intermission.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 35, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Kenyon-Wanamingo 6 14 8 7 -- 35

Wabasha-Kellogg 0 0 0 8 -- 8

Fillmore Central 47, Cotter 6

HARMONY -- Fillmore Central made it look easy as it built a huge halftime lead then finished things up with a 47-6 win over Winona Cotter.

Bryce Corson had 106 yards rushing for the Falcons, who head to the playoffs with a 7-1 record. Cotter slipped to 2-6.

The Falcons’ defense was impressive all game, with Cotter not getting on the board until the fourth quarter. Cotter was limited to 104 yards passing and negative-16 yards rushing.

Garett Gossman paced the Fillmore Central defense with seven tackles.

Fillmore Central led 41-0 at halftime.

Fillmore Central 47, Cotter 6

Fillmore Central 12 29 6 0 -- 47

Cotter 0 0 0 6 -- 6