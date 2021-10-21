Week 8 Southeast District football results

St. Charles 32, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14

ZUMBROTA -- St. Charles pulled away from Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the second half and emerged with a 32-14 win.

That lifted the Saints to 4-4 overall, while Z-M fell to 1-5.

The teams were virtually even statistically, Z-M finishing with 269 yards of offense and St. Charles with 166.

St. Charles was clinging to a 12-7 intermission lead.

The Saints got a big rushing game from Noah Disbrow. He totaled 105 yards rushing on nine carries. St. Charles didn’t have any yards passing.

Z-M quarterback Zane Angerman was 12-for-27 for 128 yards.

St. Charles 6-6-12-8 — 32

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7-0-0-7 — 14

Chatfield 30, Lewiston-Altura 14

LEWISTON — Sam Backer ran for 169 yards and passed for 111 in just two quarters of play, leading No. 9-ranked Chatfield to a regular-season ending victory at Lewiston-Altura on Wednesday.

The game was called after two quarters because of an issue with the lights at Lewiston-Altura’s field.

The victory gives Chatfield a seven-game winning streak heading into the postseason, where the Gophers are expected to be the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs. They are outscoring their opponents by an average of 31.1-15.8 per game and haven’t lost since the opening week of the regular season, a 31-6 setback against Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Chatfield (7-1) finished with a 286-176 advantage in total yards.

Jackson Schild added a rushing touchdown for the Gophers, while Drew O’Conor and Cole Johnson each caught a TD pass. Johnson led the team with two catches for 43 yards.

Collin Bonow scored both of L-A’s touchdowns and he rushed for 136 yards on just 13 attempts, a 10.5 yards-per-carry average.

L-A finishes the regular season 3-5 overall.

CHATFIELD 30, L-A 14

Chatfield 13-17-x-x — 30

Lewiston-Altura 0-14-x-x — 14