'We're rewriting history': Fillmore Central football punches ticket to state tournament

AUSTIN — Chase Christianson seemed to always be in the right place at the right time during No. 1 Fillmore Central football’s Section 1A title game against No. 2 Faribault Bethlehem Academy (8-3).

That’s to say that he was the defensive back responsible for a fumble recovery and three interceptions that helped seal the Falcons’ win over B.A.

Christianson’s love of playing offense absolutely helped him on defense Friday night as he secured those three picks — and the fumble that bounced right into his chest.

Besides having good hands, Christianson was also abundantly aware of what would happen if he didn’t come away with those turnovers.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, if I drop this, everybody's going to just look at me,’” he said with a laugh.

Christianson’s play on the field earned him the honor of sharing the MVP trophy with quarterback/linebacker Dillon O’Connor and running back/linebacker Bryce Corson — an award Corson gave out himself.

Christianson’s defense and the numbers O’Connor and Corson put up on offense helped secure Fillmore Central (11-0) a spot in the Class A State Tournament for the first time.

“That was these kids’ goal since this time last year,” Falcons coach Chris Mensink said. “We’re rewriting Fillmore Central football history. What an opportunity, for our football team and our community.”

The importance of the moment was felt immediately following the win, as parents, friends and community members walked up to Mensink and congratulated him. “Keep it going,” a few of them said.

Fillmore Central knew they’d need to get out to a quick start in order to control this game. They did just that, finding the end zone three times in the first quarter to run out to a 21-0 lead.

But, before the first score, the action came on defense: 33 seconds into the game, B.A. fumbled, coughing up the ball that soared right into Christianson’s chest. The Falcons’ first possession of the game started at B.A.’s 18 yard line.

After Corson rushed for eight yards, O’Connor kept it and rushed into the end zone, giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

That score was the first of O’Connor’s two rushing touchdowns of the night. (He also threw three touchdowns.)

Fillmore Central kept that momentum going, scoring next on a 39 yard O’Connor pass to Corson midway through the first quarter.

The Cardinals attempted a reverse play, which ended in a 11 yard loss. Christianson was there again for the Falcons’ defense, this time securing a pick and returning it to B.A.’s 30 yard line.

Kyle Daniels broke multiple tackles for Fillmore Central on a 27-yard first down run. Corson picked up one, then O’Connor scored again for the Falcons on a quarterback keeper. That gave Fillmore Central 21 points in nine minutes.

“That's kind of our deal, where we want to start fast, play fast, and our kids have responded very well,” Mensink said. “We had a great first quarter.”

The second quarter started sloppier for both teams: B.A. quarterback Elliott Viland threw a second interception to Christanson and, on the next drive, Fillmore Central was forced to punt for the first time.

Unlike the first quarter, the scoring in the second happened after the clock wound down to less than two minutes to go until halftime.

Fillmore Central’s second drive of the quarter started strong, with O’Connor finding Daniels waiting for a 30-yard pass at the 16 yard line. After a 10 yard run by O’Connor, he lost a high snap but recovered it at the 20, a 14 yard loss.

Of course, who else would O’Connor look for than the ever-reliable Corson. And O’Connor would find him sitting in the right corner of the end zone for a 20-yard catch.

The Cardinals got the ball back with less than a minute left in the half. Viland aired out a 37-yard pass to Oliver Linnemann for the touchdown with 33 seconds left.

The Falcons took another punch before the half ended: O’Connor was sacked for the first time by Noah Ardolf, which ended up as the final play of the first half.

“Unfortunately, in the second quarter, we were outscored,” Mensink said. “But we finished the ballgame. So proud of these kids.”

Both offenses cooled off after halftime, with Fillmore Central punting on its first two possessions. The Cardinals punted once and Viland threw another interception which was, again, corralled by Christanson.

“We just put the pedal to the metal and just pushed ourselves,” Christianson said, “and it worked out.”

The Falcons had 97 yards to go after that pick. As the third quarter wound down, Fillmore Central chipped away at the yardage, ending the quarter on its own 44 yard line.

Fillmore Central kept moving down the field as the fourth quarter began. A couple of big catches continued the Falcons’ march down the field. O’Connor found Corson in the end zone again, the running back hauling in the throw that gave the Falcons a 34-8 lead – the score that would ultimately send Fillmore Central to state.

"That's what championship teams do," Mensink said.

This state tournament berth is a first for the school called Fillmore Central: Harmony went to state six times between 1979-90, and won the 1984 Class C state title. Preston was the Class C runner-up in 1972.

