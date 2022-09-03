West shows Rockets they have plenty of work to do

ROCHESTER — Yeah, Mankato West returned just four starters from last season's state championship team, including a star quarterback, a star receiver and a star linebacker.

But after getting a look at the Scarlets for 48 minutes on Friday night in their opener with John Marshall at John Drews Field, the reaction to all of that West loss of personnel is — "so what."

That's because the Scarlets are still the Scarlets: big, strong, fast and under coach J.J. Helget and the rest of his staff, trained to win football games, year after year after year.

"That is a program that you want to emulate," JM first-year coach Kyle Riggott said. "What you saw tonight is a testimony to what J.J. has going on over (at West)."

A program that had gone a cumulative 26-3 the last three seasons tacked on another win Friday night, blasting a JM team 23-0 in a game that was called at halftime due to multiple lightning strikes. That 23-0 score will go down as a final, with the second half not made up.

JM had entered with a new sense of optimism.

There remains reason for the Rockets to stay that way. Just 3-9 the prior two seasons combined, JM has a new coaching staff with new ideas and energy, and they have a bunch of athletes who are built for speed.

But West reminded them that that is not enough. At least not enough to climb into Scarlets territory, with their renowned year-long commitment to the weight room. West beat JM along both lines of scrimmage with all of that weight-room strength.

In the first half, West had 15 first downs while JM had zero and negative-12 yards of offense.

"We found out that we are green and have a long way to go," Riggott said. "But we proved we are athletic. There were a lot of plays where we were just inches away. And we are doing that with sophomores and juniors and just a few seniors sprinkled in. We are close, but it feels like a mile.

"We'll break down the film and the kids will find out that the difference between a really good team and a not very good team is not that much."

JM star offensive/defensive lineman Tate Zeller believes that the Rockets simply have some cleaning up to do.

He wants to see the cleaning up to be done physically and emotionally.

"We had a lot of small mistakes," Zeller said. "But we have to bring the heat next week. And we have to do one small thing, and that is to not get down on each other when someone makes a mistake. When someone messes up we just have to keep our heads up and flush it away."

JM had one significant personnel thing going against it against West. Starting quarterback/defensive back Darius Jordan did not play due to a banged-up throwing shoulder. It was actually the junior's feet that were missed most. Jordan runs a 4.42 40-yard dash, making him the quickest player on the JM team.

Not having him to evade an excellent Scarlets pass rush as well as run for yards and create big plays put a damper on the JM offense.

JM plays at Austin on Sept. 9.

John Marshall quarterback Jacob Brumm (3) throws a pass during a football game against Mankato West on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. John Marshall fell 23-0 to West after severe weather ended the game early. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Mankato West 23, John Marshall 0

Mankato West 14 9 (no second half) — 23

John Marshall — 0 0 (no second half) — 0

First quarter

MW — Bart McAninch 2 run (Alex Akim kick), 9:57.

MW — Elijah Green 12 run (Akim kick), 7:20.

Second quarter

MW — Safety, 3:34.

MW — Eli Bollman 7 run (Aikim kick), :48.

TEAM STATISTICS

MW JM

First downs 15 1

Total net yards 217 (minus 12)

Rushing yards 19-167 9-(minus 12)

Passing yards 56 0

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 4-9-0 0-5-0

Fumbles lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties yards 2-20 3-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mankato West — Jackson Froderman 9-97, Bart McAninch 8-29, Eli Green 1-12, Carter Mihm 1-4, Eli Bollman 4-25 . John Marshall — Keondre Bryant 2-8, Jericho Mims 3-1, Jacob Brumm 4-(minus 19).

Passing

Mankato West — Bart McAninch 3 completions, 9 passes, 0 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, for 56 yards. John Marshall — Jacob Brumm 0-5-0-0 for 0 yards.

Receiving

Mankato West — Ethan Johnston 1-28, Dylan Williams 1-13, Brody Koberoski 1-8, Collin Johnston 1-7. John Marshall — None.

