Sports Prep

Westerman pitches Rochester Raiders to victory in adapted softball

By Staff reports
May 09, 2023 at 10:40 PM

Andrew Westerman earned the victory on the mound as the Rochester Raiders defeated St. Paul Humboldt 6-4 in adapted softball on Tuesday.

Westerman had a stellar defensive game making 15 of the game's 21 outs. A the plate, he had an RBI and scored a run.

Senior captain Joe Hansen was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Raiders, Bradley Tischer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Cooper Morrissey was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Nick Degen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

The Raiders are now 2-2 overall.

