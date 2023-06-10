99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

What to know about the 2023 high school golf state meets

Five local teams and dozens of individuals from Section 1 have qualified for next week's state golf meets. Here's a look at all six meets and which teams and individuals to keep an eye on.

Section 1AA golf finals
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Joe Scripture finished in the top 10 at last year's Class AA boys golf state meet, helping the Wildcats win their first-ever state championship. Scripture and PIZM are back in this year's state meet, which begins Tuesday at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 5:00 AM

Two southeastern Minnesota golf teams won state championships a year ago.

The Lake City girls and the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys will get a chance to defend those titles on Tuesday and Wednesday, as both will return to the Class AA state meet.

Here's a look at next week's Class A, AA and AAA golf state meets, with tee times for Section 1 entrants and notes about each meet:

Find more news important to you

Class A

BOYS

ADVERTISEMENT

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker

Team qualifiers (section): Fillmore Central (1), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2), Lakeview (3), Heritage Christian (4), Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5), Ottertail Central (6), Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (7), Fertile-Beltrami (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Nicholas Edland, Southland (noon, No. 1); Jack Brogle, Lanesboro (noon, No. 10); Cohen Wiste, Southland (12:08 p.m., No. 1); Hayden Lawstuen, Lanesboro (12:16 p.m.; No. 10); Sam Tucker, Hayfield (12:24 p.m., No. 1); Brock Sikkink, F.C. (12:41 p.m., No. 10); Brody Srsen, F.C. (12:50 p.m., No. 10); Aiden Arnold, F.C. (12:59 p.m., No. 10); Anthony Kiehne, F.C. (1:17 p.m., No. 10); Luke Hellickson, F.C. (1:26 p.m., , No. 10); Jake Fishbaugher, F.C. (1:35 p.m., No. 10).

Notes: Fishbaugher is making his fourth state-meet appearance. He was named All-State last year, tying for eighth at state (81-74–155). … The Falcons are at state as a team for the first time in eight years. … Hayfield’s Tucker is at state for a second straight year. He placed 20th last spring (79-85–164). … Southland’s Edland is also a repeat state-meet qualifier; he finished 71st last year (91-98–189).

• • •

GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker

Team qualifiers (section): Fillmore Central (1), Sleepy Eye United (2), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3), Legacy Christian (4), Lac qui Parle Valley (5), Park Christian (6), Pine River-Backus (7), Fertile-Beltrami (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Rachel Smith, Wabasha-Kellogg (7:38 a.m., No. 1); Avery Towey, Hayfield (7:38 a.m., No. 10); Chloe Schnebly, Lanesboro (7:46 a.m., No. 10); Kristen Watson, Hayfield (7:46 a.m., No. 10); Carly Bronson, Hayfield (7:54 a.m., No. 10); Anna Mensink, F.C. (8:11 a.m., No. 1); Aubrey Larson, F.C. (8:20 a.m., No. 1); Myleigh Scheevel, F.C. (8:29 a.m., No. 1); Chloe Morem, F.C. (8:47 a.m., No. 1); Lily Miller, F.C. (8:56 a.m., No. 1); Courtney Hershberger, F.C. (9:05 a.m., No. 1)

Notes: Two Section 1 golfers will go out in the same group in Round 1. Lanesboro’s Chloe Schnebly and Hayfield’s Kristen Watson tee off at 7:46 a.m. on hole No. 10. … Fillmore Central is making its ninth consecutive trip to state as a team. The Falcons placed fourth last year. … Hershberger was Section 1’s top finisher a year ago, placing third (91-82–173). … Wabasha-Kellogg’s Smith, Lanesboro’s Schnebly, and Hayfield’s Towey, Bronson and Watson are at state for a second straight time. … Fillmore Central’s Larson (40th), Scheevel (47th), Morem (55th) and Mensink (56th) also played in the state meet last year.

Class AA

BOYS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan

Team qualifiers (section): Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1), Holy Family Catholic (2), New London-Spicer (3), Blake (4), Totino-Grace (5), Albany (6), Cloquet (7), Roseau (8).

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Noah Amundson, Byron (noon, No. 1); Braxton Berlin, Lake City (12:24 p.m., No. 10); John Ahrens, Red Wing (12:24 p.m., No. 10); Ryan Nutter, La Crescent (12:32 p.m., No. 10); Josh Scripture, PIZM (12:41 p.m., No. 1); Garett Sperber, PIZM (12:50 p.m., No. 1); Cameron Bruns, PIZM (12:59 p.m., No. 1); Colton Rich, Lourdes (1:08 p.m., No. 10); Collin Fogarty, PIZM (No. 1, 1:17 p.m.); Joseph Scripture, PIZM (1:26 p.m., No. 1); Michael Scripture, PIZM (No. 1, 1:35 p.m.).

Notes: PIZM is the two-time defending Section 1 champion and the defending state champion. The Wildcats won their first state title last spring by four shots over runner-up Holy Family Catholic. … St. Croix Lutheran sophomore Sam Udovich earned medalist honors a year ago (71-71–142). … Lake City’s Braxton Berlin and Red Wing’s John Ahrens are paired together in Round 1. They’ll tee off at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday. … PIZM’s Joseph Scripture is the top returning individual from Section 1; he placed ninth at state a year ago (77-74–151). La Crescent-Hokah’s Nutter tied for 13th last year (78-75–153). … Lourdes’ Rich (26th, 84-74–158) also qualified as an individual last year. He’s a two-time Section 1AA medalist.

• • •

GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan

Team qualifiers (section): Lake City (1), Jordan (2), Redwood Valley (3), Holy Angels (4), Providence Academy (5), Pequot Lakes (6), Rock Ridge (7), Park Rapids (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole):

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Cordes, PIZM (7:30 a.m., No. 10); Lily Sullivan, St. Charles (7:46 a.m., No. 1); Ellie Leise, Lourdes (7:54 a.m., No. 1); Rylee Finney, Byron (7:54 a.m., No. 1); Kaitlin Schmidt, Lake City (8:11 a.m., No. 1); Mattie Mears, Lake City (8:20 a.m., No. 1); Brooke Bee, Lake City (8:29 a.m., No. 1); Calie Dockter, Byron (8:38 a.m., No. 1); Emma Berge, Lake City (8:47 a.m., No. 1); Ella Matzke, Lake City (8:56 a.m., No. 1); Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Lake City (9:05 a.m., No. 1).

Notes: Lake City is chasing its third consecutive state championship, and it is likely the favorite among the field. … The Tigers won last year’s rain-shortened, 27-hole event by 39 shots over runner-up Fergus Falls. … Jordan, Providence Academy and Pequot Lakes are also back at state for a second straight year. … Byron’s Finney and Lourdes’ Leise will play in the same group in Round 1. They’ll tee off at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday. … Lake City’s Matzke was the state runner-up a year ago, finishing just three shots behind medalist Mallory Belka of Perham, who was a senior last year. … Three other Lake City golfers placed in the top 20 last year — Berge and Windhorst Knudsen tied for 11th, while Bee placed 19th. … Leise (30th) and Dockter (37th) were both at state last year.

Class AAA

BOYS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Course, Coon Rapids

Team qualifiers (section): Mayo (1), Minnetonka (2), Eastview (3), Mahtomedi (4), Maple Grove (5), Edina (6), Anoka (7), Alexandria (8).

Local qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Evan Raiche, Lakeville North (12:16 p.m., No. 1); Zach Rouleau, Farmington (12:32 p.m., No. 1); Cullen Ryan, Lakeville South (12:32 p.m., No. 1); Dylan Maday, Mayo (12:41 p.m., No. 10); Will Smith, Mayo (12:50 p.m., No. 10); Jacob Brown, Mayo (12:59 p.m., No. 10); Drew Teeter, Albert Lea (1:08 p.m., No. 1); Kyler Schwamb, Farmington (1:08 p.m., No. 1); Mikkel Norby, Mayo (1:17 p.m., No. 10); Tim Sexton, Mayo (1:26 p.m., No. 10); Isaac Ahn, Mayo (1:35 p.m., No. 10).

Notes: Mayo is back at state for the first time since the late 1990s. This is the Spartans’ fifth state-meet appearance as a team. … Mayo sophomore Isaac Ahn was at state last year. He showed no nerves, placing 10th (71-76–147). … Edina is the defending team champion; the Hornets shot an incredible 589 (298-291) to win last year’s meet. … Evan Raiche of Lakeville North (tie-8th) and Farmington’s Kyler Schwamb (tie-10th) were also top-10 finishers last year. They’re both back at state this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

• • •

GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Course, Coon Rapids

Team qualifiers (section): Lakeville South (1), Minnetonka (2), East Ridge (3), Mahtomedi (4), Maple Grove (5), Wayzata (6), Elk River (7), Detroit Lakes (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Whitney Mullenbach, Albert Lea (7:38 a.m., No. 1); Marin Keller, Winona (7:38 a.m., No. 10); Carmen Jirele, Owatonna (7:46 a.m., No. 10); Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea (7:54 a.m., No. 1); Emerson Garlie, Northfield (8:02 a.m., No. 1); Emily Havron, L.S. (8:11 a.m., No. 10); Charlotte Benolkin, L.S. (8:20 a.m., No. 10); Ava Ernst (8:29 a.m., No. 10); Quinn Benolkin, L.S. (8:47 a.m., No. 10); Allison Loer, L.S. (8:56 a.m., No. 10); Jovie Ordal (9:05 a.m., No. 10).

Notes: Winona’s Keller will play in a first-day group with Kristina Platt of White Bear Lake and Audrey Swenson of Andover. … Keller placed seventh in the Section 1 meet at Cannon Golf Club on June 1 to earn the final individual spot to state out of the section. … Garlie is the Section 1AAA medalist. … Owatonna’s Jirele is just a freshman; she shot 87-86–173 to place sixth in the section.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
060923-State Class A Boys and Girls T&F
Prep
Photos: State Class A boys and girls track and field on June 9, 2023
June 10, 2023 03:07 AM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA state softball championship
Prep
Photos: St. Charles, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Class AA State Championship softball on June 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes senior Veldic closes career on top as a state tennis champion
June 09, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Red Flag Laws
Local
Red Flag laws: How they work. 'Taking out the speed bump'
June 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Grad 1.jpg
Local
Honoring athletes headed to state, Rochester's high schools bring out the pomp and circumstance early
June 09, 2023 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Prep
Against long odds, Stewartville's Byrne is a state shot put champion
June 09, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Adam Taylor Fravel
Local
Adam Fravel charged in the murder of Madeline Kingsbury; bail at $1 million
June 09, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson