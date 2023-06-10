What to know about the 2023 high school golf state meets

Two southeastern Minnesota golf teams won state championships a year ago.

The Lake City girls and the Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys will get a chance to defend those titles on Tuesday and Wednesday, as both will return to the Class AA state meet.

Here's a look at next week's Class A, AA and AAA golf state meets, with tee times for Section 1 entrants and notes about each meet:

Class A

BOYS

ADVERTISEMENT

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker

Team qualifiers (section): Fillmore Central (1), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2), Lakeview (3), Heritage Christian (4), Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5), Ottertail Central (6), Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (7), Fertile-Beltrami (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Nicholas Edland, Southland (noon, No. 1); Jack Brogle, Lanesboro (noon, No. 10); Cohen Wiste, Southland (12:08 p.m., No. 1); Hayden Lawstuen, Lanesboro (12:16 p.m.; No. 10); Sam Tucker, Hayfield (12:24 p.m., No. 1); Brock Sikkink, F.C. (12:41 p.m., No. 10); Brody Srsen, F.C. (12:50 p.m., No. 10); Aiden Arnold, F.C. (12:59 p.m., No. 10); Anthony Kiehne, F.C. (1:17 p.m., No. 10); Luke Hellickson, F.C. (1:26 p.m., , No. 10); Jake Fishbaugher, F.C. (1:35 p.m., No. 10).

Notes: Fishbaugher is making his fourth state-meet appearance. He was named All-State last year, tying for eighth at state (81-74–155). … The Falcons are at state as a team for the first time in eight years. … Hayfield’s Tucker is at state for a second straight year. He placed 20th last spring (79-85–164). … Southland’s Edland is also a repeat state-meet qualifier; he finished 71st last year (91-98–189).

• • •

GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Pebble Creek Golf Club, Becker

Team qualifiers (section): Fillmore Central (1), Sleepy Eye United (2), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3), Legacy Christian (4), Lac qui Parle Valley (5), Park Christian (6), Pine River-Backus (7), Fertile-Beltrami (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Rachel Smith, Wabasha-Kellogg (7:38 a.m., No. 1); Avery Towey, Hayfield (7:38 a.m., No. 10); Chloe Schnebly, Lanesboro (7:46 a.m., No. 10); Kristen Watson, Hayfield (7:46 a.m., No. 10); Carly Bronson, Hayfield (7:54 a.m., No. 10); Anna Mensink, F.C. (8:11 a.m., No. 1); Aubrey Larson, F.C. (8:20 a.m., No. 1); Myleigh Scheevel, F.C. (8:29 a.m., No. 1); Chloe Morem, F.C. (8:47 a.m., No. 1); Lily Miller, F.C. (8:56 a.m., No. 1); Courtney Hershberger, F.C. (9:05 a.m., No. 1)

Notes: Two Section 1 golfers will go out in the same group in Round 1. Lanesboro’s Chloe Schnebly and Hayfield’s Kristen Watson tee off at 7:46 a.m. on hole No. 10. … Fillmore Central is making its ninth consecutive trip to state as a team. The Falcons placed fourth last year. … Hershberger was Section 1’s top finisher a year ago, placing third (91-82–173). … Wabasha-Kellogg’s Smith, Lanesboro’s Schnebly, and Hayfield’s Towey, Bronson and Watson are at state for a second straight time. … Fillmore Central’s Larson (40th), Scheevel (47th), Morem (55th) and Mensink (56th) also played in the state meet last year.

Class AA

BOYS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan

Team qualifiers (section): Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1), Holy Family Catholic (2), New London-Spicer (3), Blake (4), Totino-Grace (5), Albany (6), Cloquet (7), Roseau (8).

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Noah Amundson, Byron (noon, No. 1); Braxton Berlin, Lake City (12:24 p.m., No. 10); John Ahrens, Red Wing (12:24 p.m., No. 10); Ryan Nutter, La Crescent (12:32 p.m., No. 10); Josh Scripture, PIZM (12:41 p.m., No. 1); Garett Sperber, PIZM (12:50 p.m., No. 1); Cameron Bruns, PIZM (12:59 p.m., No. 1); Colton Rich, Lourdes (1:08 p.m., No. 10); Collin Fogarty, PIZM (No. 1, 1:17 p.m.); Joseph Scripture, PIZM (1:26 p.m., No. 1); Michael Scripture, PIZM (No. 1, 1:35 p.m.).

Notes: PIZM is the two-time defending Section 1 champion and the defending state champion. The Wildcats won their first state title last spring by four shots over runner-up Holy Family Catholic. … St. Croix Lutheran sophomore Sam Udovich earned medalist honors a year ago (71-71–142). … Lake City’s Braxton Berlin and Red Wing’s John Ahrens are paired together in Round 1. They’ll tee off at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday. … PIZM’s Joseph Scripture is the top returning individual from Section 1; he placed ninth at state a year ago (77-74–151). La Crescent-Hokah’s Nutter tied for 13th last year (78-75–153). … Lourdes’ Rich (26th, 84-74–158) also qualified as an individual last year. He’s a two-time Section 1AA medalist.

• • •

GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan

Team qualifiers (section): Lake City (1), Jordan (2), Redwood Valley (3), Holy Angels (4), Providence Academy (5), Pequot Lakes (6), Rock Ridge (7), Park Rapids (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole):

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Cordes, PIZM (7:30 a.m., No. 10); Lily Sullivan, St. Charles (7:46 a.m., No. 1); Ellie Leise, Lourdes (7:54 a.m., No. 1); Rylee Finney, Byron (7:54 a.m., No. 1); Kaitlin Schmidt, Lake City (8:11 a.m., No. 1); Mattie Mears, Lake City (8:20 a.m., No. 1); Brooke Bee, Lake City (8:29 a.m., No. 1); Calie Dockter, Byron (8:38 a.m., No. 1); Emma Berge, Lake City (8:47 a.m., No. 1); Ella Matzke, Lake City (8:56 a.m., No. 1); Jordana Windhorst Knudsen, Lake City (9:05 a.m., No. 1).

Notes: Lake City is chasing its third consecutive state championship, and it is likely the favorite among the field. … The Tigers won last year’s rain-shortened, 27-hole event by 39 shots over runner-up Fergus Falls. … Jordan, Providence Academy and Pequot Lakes are also back at state for a second straight year. … Byron’s Finney and Lourdes’ Leise will play in the same group in Round 1. They’ll tee off at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday. … Lake City’s Matzke was the state runner-up a year ago, finishing just three shots behind medalist Mallory Belka of Perham, who was a senior last year. … Three other Lake City golfers placed in the top 20 last year — Berge and Windhorst Knudsen tied for 11th, while Bee placed 19th. … Leise (30th) and Dockter (37th) were both at state last year.

Class AAA

BOYS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Course, Coon Rapids

Team qualifiers (section): Mayo (1), Minnetonka (2), Eastview (3), Mahtomedi (4), Maple Grove (5), Edina (6), Anoka (7), Alexandria (8).

Local qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Evan Raiche, Lakeville North (12:16 p.m., No. 1); Zach Rouleau, Farmington (12:32 p.m., No. 1); Cullen Ryan, Lakeville South (12:32 p.m., No. 1); Dylan Maday, Mayo (12:41 p.m., No. 10); Will Smith, Mayo (12:50 p.m., No. 10); Jacob Brown, Mayo (12:59 p.m., No. 10); Drew Teeter, Albert Lea (1:08 p.m., No. 1); Kyler Schwamb, Farmington (1:08 p.m., No. 1); Mikkel Norby, Mayo (1:17 p.m., No. 10); Tim Sexton, Mayo (1:26 p.m., No. 10); Isaac Ahn, Mayo (1:35 p.m., No. 10).

Notes: Mayo is back at state for the first time since the late 1990s. This is the Spartans’ fifth state-meet appearance as a team. … Mayo sophomore Isaac Ahn was at state last year. He showed no nerves, placing 10th (71-76–147). … Edina is the defending team champion; the Hornets shot an incredible 589 (298-291) to win last year’s meet. … Evan Raiche of Lakeville North (tie-8th) and Farmington’s Kyler Schwamb (tie-10th) were also top-10 finishers last year. They’re both back at state this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

• • •

GIRLS

When: Tuesday-Wednesday

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Course, Coon Rapids

Team qualifiers (section): Lakeville South (1), Minnetonka (2), East Ridge (3), Mahtomedi (4), Maple Grove (5), Wayzata (6), Elk River (7), Detroit Lakes (8).

Section 1 qualifiers (first-round tee times, starting hole): Whitney Mullenbach, Albert Lea (7:38 a.m., No. 1); Marin Keller, Winona (7:38 a.m., No. 10); Carmen Jirele, Owatonna (7:46 a.m., No. 10); Alyssa Jensen, Albert Lea (7:54 a.m., No. 1); Emerson Garlie, Northfield (8:02 a.m., No. 1); Emily Havron, L.S. (8:11 a.m., No. 10); Charlotte Benolkin, L.S. (8:20 a.m., No. 10); Ava Ernst (8:29 a.m., No. 10); Quinn Benolkin, L.S. (8:47 a.m., No. 10); Allison Loer, L.S. (8:56 a.m., No. 10); Jovie Ordal (9:05 a.m., No. 10).

Notes: Winona’s Keller will play in a first-day group with Kristina Platt of White Bear Lake and Audrey Swenson of Andover. … Keller placed seventh in the Section 1 meet at Cannon Golf Club on June 1 to earn the final individual spot to state out of the section. … Garlie is the Section 1AAA medalist. … Owatonna’s Jirele is just a freshman; she shot 87-86–173 to place sixth in the section.