What to know about the Section 1 girls swimming and diving meets

SECTION 1AA MEET

WHEN/WHERE: The swimming preliminary round is at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving prelims, semifinals and final round are at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Lakeville Century Middle School. The swimming championship round is at noon on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Rochester Recreation Center.

TEAMS (with last year's section finish): 1. Farmington 374.5, 2. Century 361.5, 3. Mayo 307, 4. Lakeville North 270, 5. Lakeville South 250, 6. Northfield 227, 7. Owatonna 142, 8. John Marshall 116.

ON THE LINE: The teams will be competing for a section crown and top individual finishes. The top two individuals and top two relays in each event earn automatic state berths along with the top four divers. Any swimmer or relay who meets a pre-set time standard in each event will also qualify for state.

SECTION TEAM CONTENDERS: Century, Lakeville North, Mayo.

CENTURY

Returning state qualifiers: Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Katherine Homme, Sophia Blixt, Sarah Homme, Audra Wagstaff.

Top section contenders: Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Katherine Homme, Sophia Blixt.

Section qualifiers: Grace Barrone, Sophia Blixt, Bree Brockman, Mackenzie Cradick, Emily Garrison, Kate Homme, Natalie Homme, Sarah Homme, Maggie Huebert, JiaYin Jian-Gross, Addison Kram, Chloe Magnuson, Camrynn Manento, Paige Manguson, Paige Patten, Akira Thomas, Chloe Vesterby, Audra Wagstaff, Liv Boyum, Kelsey Kolb, Sydney Schulz.

How the Panthers stack up: “It should be a very close meet between Rochester Century and Lakeville North,” Century coach Dale Magnuson said. “We are very evenly matched teams so the meet will come down to how many qualifiers we can get through to section finals.”

JOHN MARSHALL

Returning state qualifier: Julia Ogren.

Top section contenders: Julia Ogren, Inessah Cernohous, Ariana Thorpe, Emilia Fisher, Shannon Penny.

Section qualifiers: Anna Cain, Inessah Cernohous, Sophia Coons, Callee Erie, Brianna

Farmer, Addy Feenstra, Emilia Fisher, Lizzy Gilman, Camilla Klee, Dakota Liedtke-Quick,

Amelia Mett, Augusta Mett, Julia Ogren, Shannon Penny, Olivia Ruzak, Ariana Thorpe,

Sophia Tomlinson, Ashley Villar.

How do the Rockets stack up: “We hope to move up to seventh this year,” coach Paul Bachman said.

MAYO

Returning state qualifiers: Natlie Boorjian, Madeline Gau, Elise Weingarten.

Top section contenders: Natalie Boojian, Madeline Gau, Abby Wigle (diving).

Section qualifiers: Julia Behnke, Karissa Bell, Natalie Boorjian, Olivia Boxrud, Zofia Blinkow, Celine Herrmann, Lucy Koepp, Haylee Carlson, Madeline Gau, Zia Raukar, Ani Ohashi Berg, Maggie Charnin, Shannon Chen, Gabby Lee, Sarah Samman, Taylor Peterson, Madeleine Nemergut, Avery Walz, Chloe Weingarten, Elise Weingarten, Abby Wigle, Juliann Yao.

How the Spartans stack up: “We are hoping to get several state qualifiers and come in the top three,” coach Juliet Parlette said. “We look for Natalie to do well at state.”

CLASS A

WHEN/WHERE: The swimming preliminary round is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving prelims, semifinals and final round are at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Mankato East High School. The swimming championship round is at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Rochester Recreation Center.

TEAMS (with last year's section finish): 1. Mankato West 402, 2. St. Peter 334, 3. New Prague 291, 4. Red Wing 270, 5. Winona 234, 6. Mankato East 232, 7. Austin 157, 8. Tri-City United 84, 9. Faribault 71, 10. Albert Lea 51.

ON THE LINE: The teams will be competing for a section crown and top individual finishes. The top two individuals and top two relays in each event earn automatic state berths along with the top four divers. Any swimmer or relay who meets a pre-set time standard in each event will also qualify for state.

SECTION TEAM CONTENDERS: New Prague, Mankato West.

AUSTIN

Returning state qualifier: Olivia Walsh.

Top section contenders: Olivia Walsh, Gracie Greenman, Reese Norton (diving), Alayna Kennedy (diving).

Section qualifiers: Abbie Boysen, Kaylee Butts, Emma Czarnota, Rachel Englestad, Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Madellane Hicks, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Alayna Kennedy, Anna Kossman, Reese Norton, Claire Pepper, Leah Pischke, Jaycie Pollak, Anita Rao, Sherilyn Spear, Madison Tauger, Addison Tobak, Sydney Tobak, Addison Walsh, Olivia Walsh

How do the Packers stack up: “Our team is young, but we should be fighting for the top four in the section as long as we can get healthy and perform well,” coach Ryan Kelly said.

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com