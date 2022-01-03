What to Watch: Caledonia-Byron basketball matchup highlights this week's must-see games
Holiday tournaments have come and gone, but there are plenty of high-quality matchups to be found in the local sports scene this week. We take a look at seven of them.
With holiday tournaments in the rearview, it’s time for local high school teams to refocus on the second half of the season, which is generally loaded with key intra-conference matchups. Here are seven events involving southeastern Minnesota teams to keep an eye on this week:
Boys Basketball
• Caledonia at Byron (Saturday, 6 p.m.): The defending Section 1AA champion against the defending Section 1AAA champion. Mid-season showdowns don’t get much better in southeastern Minnesota. This will be the second half of a tough back-to-back for Byron, which hosts Goodhue (5-2 overall) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Bears enter the week 7-3 overall, after dropping two two-point games to Class AAAA schools Mayo and John Marshall at last week’s Rotary Holiday Classic. Caledonia, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, is 6-0 and has had just one opponent so far come within 10 points of it (a 70-61 win against Iowa power Applington-Parkersburg). Caledonia has a challenging week, too, with games at Dover-Eyota (Tuesday) and home against St. Charles (Thursday) before traveling to Byron.
Girls Basketball
• Winona Cotter vs. P-E-M, at Dover-Eyota: Cotter (7-2 overall, 4-0 Three Rivers Conference East Division) has little time to rest on its impressive 21-point win against No. 3-ranked Goodhue. Cotter is right back on the grind this week, when it faces the top two teams in the Three Rivers Conference West Division. The Ramblers host Plainview-Elgin-Millville (8-1 overall, 3-1 TRC West) at 7:30 p.m Tuesday, then play at Dover-Eyota (8-2, 4-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. P-E-M (44.3 points allowed per game) and D-E (52.9) will challenge Cotter’s high-scoring offense (65.8 ppg).
• Mankato East at John Marshall (7:30 p.m., Thursday): The Cougars and Rockets enter this week tied for second place in the Big Nine Conference with 4-1 records, behind only unbeaten Austin (6-0 in conference play). JM (4-3 overall) is coming off a pair of narrow five-point losses at the Rotary Holiday Classic last week. It had won four in a row prior to the holiday showcase. East (4-2 overall) pushed Austin to double-OT on Dec. 23 before falling 73-66. The Cougars average a Big Nine-best 69.2 points per game, while JM’s stingy defense allows just 48.4 ppg.
• Byron at Goodhue (7:15 p.m., Friday): Goodhue, the No. 3-ranked team in the state in Class AA, enters the week 8-1 overall, and coming off its first loss of the season, a 69-48 setback against a talented Winona Cotter team. Goodhue sits atop the HVL with a 4-0 mark and is one of just two teams to have not lost an HVL matchup yet this year (Stewartville is 3-0). The Wildcats lead the HVL in scoring (68.0 points per game) and defense (45.3 ppg). Byron is 4-3 overall against a challenging schedule. The Bears hold a victory against No. 8-ranked Lake City, with close losses against Lourdes, Stewartville and Rochester Mayo.
Boys Hockey
• Mayo at Northfield (7:15 p.m., Tuesday): A deep and balanced Mayo team, coming off a championship at its hometown Kiwanis Festival, meets a Northfield team coming off a pair of lopsided losses at the Herb Brooks Holiday Tournament in Blaine. This is a battle of teams that sit atop the Big Nine Conference at the moment, and likely will when the season comes to an end. Mayo is 2-0-0 in the Big Nine, 6-2-0 overall. Northfield is 3-0-0, 5-3-0. Mayo averages a Big Nine-best 5.0 goals per game and 1.9 goals against per game.
Wrestling
• The Clash (Friday-Saturday): Mayo, Stewartville and Dover-Eyota will battle against some of the top teams from around the country in the annual dual-meet tournament that has been moved from Rochester to La Crosse, Wis., this year. Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa), Mensink Valley (Slate Hill, N.Y.), St. Michael-Albertville and Vacaville (Calif.) are the No. 1 seeds.
• Kasson-Mantorville at The Cheesehead (Friday-Saturday): The KoMets, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, go to the annual battle in Kaukauna, Wis., this weekend. K-M is one of just two Minnesota teams invited to The Cheesehead — former Section 1 rival Simley is the other. Simley is ranked No. 1 in Minnesota in Class AA. The Cheesehead is an individual tournament, so the teams won’t meet in a dual, but the opportunity is there for K-M wrestlers to compete against some of the best in the country.