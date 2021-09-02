When is a high school athlete eligible for varsity athletics after transferring?

Just wondering about that story on the basketball player’s (Byron's Ahjany Lee) transfer. In all the other (five) states I’ve lived in, there were limits placed on these transfers. Is this something you might be something he/she might be willing to tackle ? -- H.L.

We'll leave the tackling to the football players, who are built like brick houses these days and make Answer Man glad he has no high school eligibility left.

The Answer Man would also like to thank you for finding a cure for his insomnia: Reading all seven pages of Minnesota State High School League bylaw 111.00: Transfer and Residence. Since The Answer Man values his readers’ time — and his own — he’ll follow the bouncing basketball and boil down the scoop on student-athletes switching schools.

Student-athletes who transfer school districts are immediately eligible for varsity competition if they meet one of the following criteria:

• The student-athlete is enrolling in ninth grade for the first time. Athletes can play varsity sports as seventh- and eighth-graders, then transfer to another school without being forced to sit out for a full year.

• A student-athlete's entire family moves to a new residence in a different attendance area.

• A student-athlete's residence is changed pursuant to a court order.

• A student-athlete's parents are divorced and the student-athlete moves from one parent's home to the other. This option may only be used once, without incurring an eligibility penalty, after the student enrolls in ninth grade.

• A student-athlete and his/her family have moved to Minnesota from a different state or country.

If none of those conditions are met, a student-athlete is ruled ineligible to compete in varsity athletics for one calendar year from the date of his/her transfer. Athletes are allowed to participate in varsity tryouts, practices and scrimmages, as well as sub-varsity (JV, B-squad, etc.) competitions.

For a more in-depth look at the MSHSL bylaws regarding transfer and eligibility, visit www.MSHSL.org/about/mshsl-handbook .

