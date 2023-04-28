'Where do you get the speed from?': How Mayo's Tiegan Mancuso became one of the area's top base stealers

ROCHESTER — Tiegan Mancuso gets the question often.

In fact, even her own parents ask her, ‘Where do you get your speed from?’

The Mayo senior always takes a moment to ponder that question, thinking about how exactly she has become one of the fastest players and best base stealers on the softball diamonds of southeastern Minnesota. Yet, it's still a mystery to her.

"I honestly don't know how I became fast," Mancuso said. "But it's such a gift."

But after thinking about it for longer, she goes back to her days as a gymnast in Winona, where the young Mancuso's favorite event was the vault — one that requires terrific speed and explosion. That's when she began to notice she had a bit more speed than everyone else and that's when, too, she developed her love for softball.

She started the sport a bit later than most of her peers, playing for the first time at 9-years-old, but she quickly discovered that it was the game for her.

She loved everything about it. The team aspect, combined with the individual portion, was perfect for Mancuso.

"It's my type of competition," she said. "I'm very competitive. So I get to compete with my team and I get to compete against them to get better."

It was also the perfect opportunity to use her speed. She quickly learned she just needed to make contact because odds are, the way she sprinted out of the left-handed batter's box, she wasn't going to be thrown out.

Mayo’s Tiegan Mancuso reacts after getting on base during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Then when she got to first base, everyone watching knew she was about to steal. So soon, she discovered she needed more than just her speed. She needed any little advantage she could get to make her that much more formidable.

"It takes a lot of like timing and you have to see where all the players are playing," Mancuso said. "If I see a shortstop playing a little more towards the left then I'll slide to the right side of the bag. Like a backhand slide. When they're closer I'll try to aim for the opposite side of the bag because they're on the other side of the bag. But it's all about timing to be honest. I don't leave early, but I study the pitcher's motion, when the ball is just about at her hip because that's when we're allowed to go off of so I'm leaving like an inch before because that's when I'm going to be on time, when it goes off of her hand."

That combination of speed and smarts has led to Mancuso being the top stolen base threat in not only southeastern Minnesota but in the state.

Mancuso was a perfect 31-for-31 on stolen base attempts last year, while hitting .469, with an on-base percentage near .580. Those 31 steals were third-best in the state. She also had more homers (two) than strikeouts (one) and was a 2022 MSHSL Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Section 1AAAA and Big Nine Conference first-team performer for the Spartans, who have become her second family.

That, for Mancuso, is more noteworthy, considering she had shown up to an open gym just two years ago not knowing anyone.

Mancuso started her high school career at Winona Cotter, playing soccer, gymnastics and softball. She enjoyed her time as a Rambler but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and her friends started transferring and soon Mancuso thought she should do the same.

Her brother was enrolled at Mayo and enjoyed it.

That was the path she decided to take.

Mayo’s Tiegan Mancuso bats during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

She transferred to Mayo midway through her sophomore year. Understandably, it was an adjustment.

"I didn't know anyone," Mancuso said. "It was pretty scary at first, but I would try to connect with people to know more people. I'm kind of antisocial, but I'm not antisocial when I'm on the softball field."

She remembers being so nervous as her mother dropped her off for her first Mayo softball open gym. A number of situations came rushing to her head: Who will I play catch with? Is anyone going to like me?

"I was really awkward at first," Mancuso said.

But quickly, she was put in a group with Kayla Stevens and Alexa Carlstrom. Those three are now known as 'The Trio' because of how much time they spend together.

"I took a lot from them," Mancuso said. "It really, really helped me a lot, getting to know people."

Those three are a part of a talented Spartans squad that has its sights set on a deep run in Section 1AAAA. Mancuso, who will move back to Winona next year to continue her softball career at NCAA Division II power Winona State University, believes this team has a great shot.

"One of our expectations for this is to win sections," Mancuso said. "I mean, it's a tough expectation, but I think we could do it if we really put our mind to it."