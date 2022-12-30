Which teams still have a chance to win the Kiwanis Festival?

With one day remaining in the 29th annual Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament, six of the 12 total teams still have a chance to win the championship of their division.

The Gold Division is cut-and-dried: The final game of that division will be for the tournament championship.

The Blue Division has more question marks entering the third and final day of tournament play.

In recent years the Festival has held an eight-team bracket in the Gold Division and a four-team true round-robin tournament in the Blue Division. That format was altered this year and changed to two six-team divisions. With that, a points system was adopted to determine the champion of each division.

Teams have received two points for a win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss (only one of 12 games has gone to overtime so far).

With that in mind, here's a look at which teams still have a chance to win a championship on Friday, the final day of the 2022 Kiwanis Festival:

Gold Division

STILL ALIVE (2): East Ridge, Rochester Mayo.

ELIMINATED (4): Fargo (N.D.) South, New Richmond (Wis.), Century, John Marshall.

A true championship game will take place in this division. After two days, Mayo and East Ridge are the only 2-0 teams (both have 4 points in the division standings), and they are scheduled to meet in the final game of the Festival, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Graham Arena I.

Fargo South has three points, but even with a win against John Marshall on Friday, the Bruins can only get to as many as five points.

Since Mayo or East Ridge has to win that game, one of those two teams will finish with six points. No other team in the division can get to six.

Graham I will be the place to be Friday night.

Blue Division

STILL ALIVE (4): Albert Lea, Dodge County, Luverne, Lourdes.

ELIMINATED (2): Bloomington Kennedy, Windom.

This division could be required to invoke a tie-breaker or two to determine a champion. Albert Lea and Dodge County are both 2-0 so far, with 4 points in the Blue Division standings. Lourdes and Luverne are 1-1, both with two points, so they need to win their games Friday and get some help.

If tie-breakers are needed, they would be used in this order: 1) fewest goals allowed in the tournament; 2) most goals scored in the tournament; 3) fastest goal scored in any game in the tournament.

Let's look at what needs to happen for each of the four teams still alive to win the championship.

ALBERT LEA: The Tigers have the clearest path to the championship. They have allowed a total of four goals through two games, while Dodge County has allowed six. If Albert Lea beats Luverne on Friday and allows zero or one goal in the game, the Tigers are the champions.

DODGE COUNTY: The Wildcats will know what they need to do — or if they can even still win the title — when they face off against Bloomington Kennedy at 5:45 p.m. Dodge County is within striking distance of Albert Lea, but it'll need to buckle down defensively against Kennedy.

The Wildcats have scored 12 goals so far in the tournament (two more than Albert Lea), so the simplest path to a title for them is to have Albert Lea allow two or more goals and then for Dodge County to match or outscore Albert Lea's goal total on Friday. (Dodge County could actually score one less goal than Albert Lea tomorrow in this scenario, and still win the title).

LUVERNE: First and foremost, the Cardinals need to beat Albert Lea at 3:30 p.m. They have allowed six total goals in the Festival, and they've scored seven. They'll need to beat Albert Lea by at least two goals, then outscore Dodge County by five or more tomorrow in order to have a chance.

LOURDES: The Eagles' odds are the slimmest, but they're still alive. They play Windom at 1:15 p.m. Friday and have scored three goals through two days and allowed six. They'll need Albert Lea to, at least, allow two or more goals, and Lourdes will need to outscore Dodge County by at least nine goals.

If the third tie-breaker is needed, here are each team's fastest goals scored so far in this Festival:

Albert Lea — 2 minutes, 28 seconds (vs. Windom, Thursday)

Dodge County — 1 minute, 11 seconds (vs. Windom, Wednesday)

Luverne — 6 minutes, 42 seconds (vs. Lourdes, Wednesday)

Lourdes — 10 minutes, 30 seconds (vs. Bloomington Kennedy, Thursday)