Whirlwind and world-wide adventures for Mayo's Chitulangoma

It’s been an unbelievable past six months for Rochester Mayo senior Chileshe Chitulangoma.

That includes the evening he was at an outdoor family dinner in Zambia, Africa, and witnessed a robbery. It was a monkey that did the thieving, sneaking up behind an adjacent family that was dining, nabbing three pieces of pizza from their table, then sprinting off with the slices into the good night.

Chitulangoma became familiar with monkeys, elephants and all kinds of other wild creatures the month he was there, visiting his father’s birthplace.

“Monkeys and baboons are almost like squirrels in the United States, there are so many of them in Zambia,” Chitulangoma said. “People there see them almost like pests. But it was a great trip. The weather was always nice. And it was the first time I’d met my family there. They were all lovely people, and seeing the wildlife there was amazing.”

That Zambia trip in October marked the first time that Chitulangoma had ever left the country. But it wouldn’t be his last trip overseas this school year. And there might be another coming soon.

“A lot has happened to me,” Chitulangoma said.

Fortunately for Chitulangoma, almost all of it has been good, and the bulk of it way better than that.

Soccer love affair

Chitulangoma’s first love in life is soccer. It’s been that way since the third grade, when he was introduced to the game. He’s never stopped playing and studying it since, immersing himself in it year round.

But there has also been one thing that has forever held him up, at least a bit. It’s that he has cerebral palsy, a condition that’s left him with a slightly crooked left arm and a weakened left side of his body.

Still, it didn’t stop him from being a member of the Mayo boys soccer team for four years, including getting significant playing time on a Spartans team that reached the state tournament last fall. Likely the toughest decision of his life came in October, when the trip to Zambia finally presented itself. With a heavy heart, he went.

The good news for Chitulangoma was that he was back to at least watch the team in the state tournament, having arrived home in the nick of time. Chitulangoma even gave an emotional speech to the team prior to its state quarterfinal game.

But Chitulangoma missing the end of his high school season didn’t mark the end of his soccer career.

Chitulangoma has now put himself in position to potentially play on soccer’s biggest stage. He has spent chunks of the last three months trying out for the U.S. Men’s Para National Team, his cerebral palsy making him eligible for that. Para soccer is played 7-on-7 and is played on a smaller field.

The ultimate prize would be Chitulangoma making the team and playing in the World Cup.

It took considerable research by Chitulangoma to determine who ran the U.S. Men’s Para National Team, if he’d be eligible for it and if he could potentially take part in a tryout.

It all came together, and the next thing Chitulangoma knew he was in Sarasota, Fla., in mid-January, taking part in a nearly week-long U.S. Men’s Para National Team camp.

“The purpose of the camp was for training, but I had to make an impression, so I took it as a tryout, and I know the coaches thought the same thing,” Chitulangoma said. “Because of COVID, they hadn’t had a camp in over two years.

“It was a big deal, because it was a national team camp. There were some nerves for me, but I settled them quickly. The sessions were two a day, three hours long at a time. It was a very exciting time. For my first camp, it was very successful for me.”

Time to celebrate

Verification of that success came a couple of weeks later when he received an email from the U.S. Men’s Para National Team. That note will go down as among the best emails he’ll ever receive. It came at 10:30 at night and had his mother, Jillene Chitulangoma, dancing despite her having just been in a deep sleep.

Chitulangoma was invited to make a trip in early March to England with the U.S. Men’s Para National Team, where it took on England and Scotland in “friendly” matches. This was in preparation for the IFCPF World Cup, May 1-15 in Barcelona, Spain.

The U.S. coaches used that England trip to help them get closer to finalizing a World Cup team roster.

Chitulangoma played one game with the U.S. B team in England, then one of the two games played by the A squad, against Scotland. The games were at St. George’s Park National Football Center, the famed training facility for all of England’s soccer teams.

Chitulangoma left England encouraged by his performances, including having started both halves against Scotland and having played well. He believes he has a real chance to make the U.S. team that will play in the World Cup.

One more five-day camp remains before the team sets off for Spain. That begins next week in Chula Vista, Calif.

Then the final roster will be set. Chitulangoma’s mother may be dancing one more time.