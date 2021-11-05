Who are the runners to watch and teams to beat at the first three-class cross country state meet?

Class AAA Boys

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: St. Olaf College, Northfield

What to watch for: Wayzata appears primed to win its 12th state title as it is ranked No. 1 after winning the Section 6AAA championship by 11 points over No. 2-ranked Minneapolis Southwest. Minnetonka's Nick Gilles is considered the top runner by raceberryjam.com after he won the Section 2AAA title, but it is Southwest's Sam Scott that owns the top time in the state this year (15:12.3). John Marshall's Garret Eick placed 10th (16:52.43) and Mayo's Ryan Gwaltney took 12th (16:53.64) at the Section 1AAA championships to represent the area in what is the very first Class AAA state meet.

Area individuals: Garrett Eick (John Marshall), Ryan Gwaltney (Mayo).

Class AAA Girls

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: St. Olaf College, Northfield

Who to watch for: St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer is the one who is considered the favorite after a Section 8AAA title that saw her win by more than 90 seconds and help fourth-ranked STMA win the team championship. She holds the top time in the state this season with a 17:17.9. Edina is ranked No. 1 and won the most recent state championship with a Class AA title in 2019. Century will send a pair of young runners in freshman Jazzlyn Hanenberger and eighth-grader Clara Rock. Hanenberger placed sixth (19:13.9) at the Section 1AAA championship, while Rock nabbed the last qualifying spot with a 19:54.26.

Area individuals: Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Century), Clara Rock (Century).

Class AA Boys

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Olaf College, Northfield

What to watch for: Winona Senior High will make its 16th state meet appearance and first since 2017 after a Section 1AA championship that saw it finish 11 points ahead of Albert Lea with 77. The Winhawks were led by junior Myles Rasmussen, who placed eighth in a time of 17:40.3. Albert Lea’s Gavin Hanke captured the 1AA individual championship, finishing the 5k course in 16:57.9. St. Paul Highland Park is the top ranked team in Class AA and is coming off a Section 3AA title. Breck School junior Alden Keller holds the class's top time by over 10 seconds with a 15:29.2.

Area teams: Winona (Myles Rasmussen, Phineas Van Fossen, Leo Lohnes, Brenden Full, Jared Loos, Brady Benedict, Jordan Northouse)

Area individuals: Aaron Freier (Red Wing), David Obst (Kasson-Mantorville), Josh Langseth (Stewartville), Baylor Hagen (PEM), Caleb Goff (Stewartville).

Class AA Girls

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Olaf College, Northfield

What to watch for: Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo's Natasha Sortland is ranked fourth in Class AA and holds the fourth best time in the class this year with an 18:08 at the Ev Berg Invitational on Oct. 7. She dominated the Section 1AA championship, winning by 28 seconds (18:32) over Waseca's Ella Dufault, who is ranked 11th in the state. Hutchinson sophomore Isabelle Schmitz is the top-ranked runner in Class AA and holds the class's top time at 17:56.4. She won the section 2AA title. St. Paul Highland Park has been the top-ranked team throughout the season and is the Section 3AAA champ. Plainview-Elgin-Millville won the Section 1AA championship after six runners finished in the top 25 for the Bulldogs' first trip to the state meet as PEM.

Area teams: Plainview-Elgin-Millville (MollyKate Hagen, Shanae Duncan, Macy Wozney, Madilyn Simon, Brooklyn Staudacher, Yara Stauble, Ainsley Schwantz); Faribault (Brynn Beardsley, Felicity Foxhoven, Cecelia Hoisington, Aubrie Newport, Mariana Foxhoven, Gabbie Boevers, Ella Beardsley).

Area individuals: Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo), Nora Hanson (Red Wing), Abigail Tri (Kasson-Mantorville), Marissa Shute (Austin), Olivia Becker (Winona).

Class A Boys

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: St. Olaf College, Northfield

What to watch for: Lourdes' Kevin Turlington enters the Class A meet as the fifth-ranked runner after he won the Section 1A title (16:50.8) ahead of Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Tyler Rislov (16:57) and Andrew Hoiness (17:06.8). Rislov is ranked 10th entering the state meet. LARPH won with 66 points for the program's first section title, followed by Lourdes (70), which will be making its first trip to state since 2006. LARPH is ranked ninth in the state, while the Eagles are 10th. Lake City senior Reese Anderson is ranked 12th after placing sixth at the Section 1A meet (17:16.8). He had been ranked in the top five for the majority of the season. Nova Classical Academy is the top-ranked team in Class A and have two of the class's top four-ranked runners in Finn McCormick and Henry Karelitz. McCormick has the fastest time in Class A with a 15:47.5 at the Section 4A championship. Perham is ranked second and won the title in 2019. Staples-Motley is ranked fifth and making their record 38th state appearance.

Area teams: Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston (Tyler Rislov, Andrew Hoiness, Ryan Prinsen, Tyler Betthauser, Sam Adamcyk, Matthew Sprague, Cadel Carter); Lourdes (Kevin Turlington, Nathan Renier, Jack Archbold, Dylan Rossow, Stefan Jones, Nicholas Onigkeit, Max Nelson)

Area individuals: Braxton Osterhaus (Pine Island), Garrison Hubka (Kingsland), Reese Anderson (Lake City), John Fritts (Winona Cotter), Logan Thompson (Chatfield), Cole Kruegel (Kingsland).

Class A Girls

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Olaf College, Northfield

What to watch for: Winona Cotter freshman Sonja Semling was impressive in winning the Section 1A title in a downpour at Northern Hills Golf Course by more than 20 seconds (20:01.3) ahead of Lake City seventh-grader Olivia Yotter. Semling is the 11th-ranked runner in the class for the 10th-ranked Ramblers, who finished two points behind Lake City for the Section 1A team championship. It's the third straight state meet appearance for the ninth-ranked Tigers. Jade Rypkema of Nevis is the top-ranked runner, but Murray County Central junior Amanda Overgaauw has the class's best time with an 18:01.6 at the Section 3A championships. Perham has won four of the past five state meets and is ranked No. 1.

Area teams: Lake City (Olivia Yotter, Jacey Majerus, Peyton Meincke, Natalie Anderson, Willa Field, Natalie Gates, Rylee Stoltz); Winona Cotter (Sonja Semling, Hazel Freyre, Macy Piechowski, Kyra Kotsmith, Audrey England, Grace Finnerty, Uvonne Olcott).

Area individuals: Abigail Oxentenko (Lourdes), Lillyan Kiehne (Lanesboro/Fillmore Central), Lexi Kivimagi (Chatfield), Anna Peikert (Lourdes), Jacey Majerus (Lake City); Lydia Rosendahl (La Crescent-Hokah), Kirsten Koopal (Pacelli).